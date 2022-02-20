Search icon
Inside Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar’s wedding venue ‘Sukoon’ - Check out VIRAL photos

Take a look at some of the images from Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's venue.

  Feb 20, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

Farhan Akhtar's followers are overjoyed that their favourite actor has married the woman of his dreams. In a private ceremony on February 19, the actor married his longtime partner Shibani Dandekar. The couple's first photos as husband and wife have also been released. The pair married in Khandala at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse. Sukoon, the mansion, is set against a backdrop of magnificent hills.

1. The family farmhouse

The family farmhouse
1/5

The lovely farmhouse 'Sukoon,' owned by Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, was transformed into a wedding venue for Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's private wedding.

2. The balcony view

The balcony view
2/5

The view from the balcony is breathtaking, as it shows a lovely scenic area.

3. The garden

The garden
3/5

Sukoon's garden, which is full of flowers, trees, grass, and other plants, is a wonderful location to relax in the spring.

4. Outdoor seating

Outdoor seating
4/5

Meals can be taken outside on the porch of the farmhouse. It's also a great spot to go if you just want to unwind at any time of day.

5. Pool area

Pool area
5/5

A massive pool is also available to use at the farmhouse. Farah Khan offered a glimpse of the same.

