Inside Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar’s wedding venue ‘Sukoon’ - Check out VIRAL photos

Take a look at some of the images from Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's venue.

Farhan Akhtar's followers are overjoyed that their favourite actor has married the woman of his dreams. In a private ceremony on February 19, the actor married his longtime partner Shibani Dandekar. The couple's first photos as husband and wife have also been released. The pair married in Khandala at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse. Sukoon, the mansion, is set against a backdrop of magnificent hills.