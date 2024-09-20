Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

Here's a look at the pictures from Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash.
On September 18, Shabana Azmi celebrated her 74th birthday and this month marks her 50 years in cinema. For this intimate celebration, she was joined by several Bollywood actresses including Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar, and Anjali Anand. New mommy Richa Chadha and Farah Khan were also seen attending the party. Here's a look at her birthday bash.
1. Shabana Azmi's birthday bash
Shabana Azmi opted for an intimate birthday celebration with her girl gang which included actresses Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar, Anjali Anand, Richa Chadha, and Farah Khan. Her sister-in-law Tanvi Azmi and daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar also joined her.
2. Shibani Azmi with her girl gang
Shibani Azmi was seen having a gala time with her friends from the industry. The actress opted for a simple yet stylish outfit. She was seen wearing a white chicken kurti which she paired with black trousers and she styled her outfit with a multi-coloured neckpiece.
3. Dia Mirza's Instagram post
“Happy Birthday Shabana Amma! You are our inspiration, our cheerleader, and the glue that holds us together. We are so lucky to call you our own. As you complete 50 years in cinema this month please know that you are deeply cherished. Thank you for being the absolute best. We love you!”
4. Shabana Azmi celebrating 50 years in cinema
Farah Khan shared a video on Instagram which featured Shabana Azmi posing in front of a decorated 50 celebrating 50 years of her in the Indian cinema. The actress also cut a huge three-tired cake.
5. Shabana Azmi work front
Shabana Azmi was last seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani which proved to be a huge success at the box office. The actress will be next seen in the movie Bun Tikki which marks the maiden production of designer Manish Malhotra and also stars Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol.