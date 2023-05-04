Search icon
Inside Salman Khan’s lavish Rs 80 crore Panvel farmhouse spread across 150 acres, which includes gym, horse-riding rink

Step inside Salman Khan's lavish Panvel farmhouse that is spread across 150 acres and houses multiple bungalows, stables, a gym and a resort-style swimming pool.

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 04, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Salman Khan’s address – Galaxy Apartments – is a landmark in Mumbai. The building is where Salman lives with his entire family. But just outside of Mumbai, in Panvel, is the actor’s refuge – a sprawling farmhouse where he often goes for retreat and hosts friends and family for his bashes. A look inside this lavish property.

Salman Khan Aprita Farms

Salman Khan Aprita Farms
1/5

The Panvel farmhouse of Salman is named Arpita Farms after the actor’s youngest sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The actor recently posted pictures from the pool there during his summer getaway after the release of his latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman Khan farmhouse gym

Salman Khan farmhouse gym
2/5

As per reports, the farmhouse is spread over 150 acres, containing several smaller units within itself. The property includes three palatial bungalows, a huge swimming pool, as well as a state-of-the-art gym for the fitness freak actor.

Salman Khan pet horses

Salman Khan pet horses
3/5

It is at this Panvel farmhouse that Salman found his love for horses. The farmhouse includes a stable where several thoroughbred horses are kept. There is also a horse-riding rink on the property.

Salman Khan farmhouse

Salman Khan farmhouse
4/5

There are organic farms on the farmhouse as well and during the first lockdowns, Salman had shared pictures of himself working on those farms as well.

Salman Khan farmhouse price

Salman Khan farmhouse price
5/5

Given the size and location of the property, it is no surprise that it is highly sought-after on the market. As per a report by Siasat.com, it is worth a whopping Rs 80 crore.

