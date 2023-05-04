Inside Salman Khan’s lavish Rs 80 crore Panvel farmhouse spread across 150 acres, which includes gym, horse-riding rink

Step inside Salman Khan's lavish Panvel farmhouse that is spread across 150 acres and houses multiple bungalows, stables, a gym and a resort-style swimming pool.
Salman Khan’s address – Galaxy Apartments – is a landmark in Mumbai. The building is where Salman lives with his entire family. But just outside of Mumbai, in Panvel, is the actor’s refuge – a sprawling farmhouse where he often goes for retreat and hosts friends and family for his bashes. A look inside this lavish property.
1. Salman Khan Aprita Farms
The Panvel farmhouse of Salman is named Arpita Farms after the actor’s youngest sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The actor recently posted pictures from the pool there during his summer getaway after the release of his latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
2. Salman Khan farmhouse gym
As per reports, the farmhouse is spread over 150 acres, containing several smaller units within itself. The property includes three palatial bungalows, a huge swimming pool, as well as a state-of-the-art gym for the fitness freak actor.
3. Salman Khan pet horses
It is at this Panvel farmhouse that Salman found his love for horses. The farmhouse includes a stable where several thoroughbred horses are kept. There is also a horse-riding rink on the property.
4. Salman Khan farmhouse
There are organic farms on the farmhouse as well and during the first lockdowns, Salman had shared pictures of himself working on those farms as well.
5. Salman Khan farmhouse price
Given the size and location of the property, it is no surprise that it is highly sought-after on the market. As per a report by Siasat.com, it is worth a whopping Rs 80 crore.