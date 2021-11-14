Inside pics of Vicky Kaushal's luxurious home in Mumbai

Here are a few photos of Vicky Kaushal's lovely home.
It's always interesting to see how our favourite stars and actresses design their homes. What colour scheme have they used in their home to tiniest details. We'll take a look inside Vicky Kaushal's home today. Vicky's house is lavish, elegant, and subtle, with a diverse palette of colours.
1. Bedroom
Vicky's room has a cosy, wood-floored ambience. Instead of a standard bed, the actor has a floor end in his bedroom. His bedroom furniture is made of light wood, including his wardrobe, TV unit, and side tables. The room is completed with beige drapes.
2. Dining Hall
Vicky Kaushal is shown eating lunch, and we observe a frosted glass dining table in the dining area.
3. Balcony
Vicky Kaushal's home has an artificial grass balcony that gives it a natural feel.
4. Gym
Vicky Kaushal and his younger brother Sunny Kaushal enjoy going to the gym, and when gyms were closed due to the lockdown, the boys worked out at their home gym. They have a specialised workout space with a gym bench, various dumbbell sets, and a softball.
5. Bedroom view
Vicky Kaushal has a great view of the city from her room's window, which also serves as a sitting area.