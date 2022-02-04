Inside pics of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ wrap up party featuring Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur

Check out the behind-the-scenes photos from the 'Tiku Weds Sheru' wrap-up party.
The cast of 'Tiku Weds Sheru' recently wrapped up filming. Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Avneet Kaur appear in the film, which is expected to captivate fans with its unique storyline and acting.
At an event hosted by the 'Tiku Weds Sheru' team, the stars had a blast celebrating the film's completion.
1. 'Tiku Weds Sheru' wrap up party
Kangana Ranaut has been catching everyone's attention since she began production on her upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. This is her first film as a producer, and the actress has been lavishing her fans with photos and videos from the shoot. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur play significant parts in the film. We spotted the complete team celebrating the wrap-up celebration in Mumbai last night, and we have to say, they all looked amazing.
2. Kangana Ranaut's outfit
In a shimmery red gown, Kangana Ranaut looked gorgeous. Her hair was styled differently and her makeup was immaculate, which went well with her dress.
3. Avneet Kaur's outfit
Avneet Kaur looked stunning in a brown co-ord combination that had a crop top and a well-fitted skirt. Her hair was styled in bangs, and her makeup was flawless.
4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's outfit
Nawazuddin kept it simple as he donned a light blue sweater and over it was a coat. He chose black pants and black shoes for his bottoms.
5. About 'Tiku Weds Sheru'
'Tiku Weds Sheru' is a dark satire and a love drama set in India's Hindi language. Under the banner of Manikarnika Films, Kangana Ranaut produces the film, which is written and directed by Sai Kabir. Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui feature in the major roles. The film is Kangana's first after launching her production company in 2020.