Inside pics of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ wrap up party featuring Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur

Check out the behind-the-scenes photos from the 'Tiku Weds Sheru' wrap-up party.

The cast of 'Tiku Weds Sheru' recently wrapped up filming. Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Avneet Kaur appear in the film, which is expected to captivate fans with its unique storyline and acting.

At an event hosted by the 'Tiku Weds Sheru' team, the stars had a blast celebrating the film's completion.