Inside pics of Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday’s luxurious wedding

Take a look at some inside pics of the ceremony-

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Nov 14, 2021, 11:59 AM IST

Alanna Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin, got engaged to her fiancé Ivor McCray on Saturday at her Mumbai home. Everyone from Salman Khan's family to Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu attended the star-studded celebration.

 

1. Alanna Panday's outfit

Alanna Panday's outfit
1/7

Alanna Panday wore a grey gown which she accessorized with a necklace, and her hair was kept loose.

2. Bipasha Basu poses with the bride and groom

Bipasha Basu poses with the bride and groom
2/7

Wishing Alanna and Ivor the best, Bipasha Basu on her Instagram Stories, wrote, "Celebrating love. Together forever. Congratulations."

3. Alanna and Ivor

Alanna and Ivor
3/7

Ivor proposed to Alanna earlier this month in the Maldives. She captioned a photo of them kissing on the beach ", “Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!”

4. Glimpse of the food served

Glimpse of the food served
4/7

Deanne went on to show off some of the food that was served as well as the intimate setting that was all white.

5. Alanna Panday's wedding decor

Alanna Panday's wedding decor
5/7

For a comfortable sitting area, rugs and pillows were placed on the floor, and the area was decorated with flowers and lights. For the occasion, a small tent was also built.

6. Lara Dutta attends the wedding

Lara Dutta attends the wedding
6/7

Deanne Panday, Alanna's mother, uploaded numerous photos from the celebration on her Instagram Stories. She was photographed posing with Lara Dutta, who wore a pink saree. Mahesh Bhupathi, Lara's husband, was also present at the party.

7. Glimpse of the gifts received

Glimpse of the gifts received
7/7

Alanna shared a photo of the wedding presents she received from her guests.

