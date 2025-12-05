Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Not Sunny Deol or Bobby Deol, THIS family member performed Dharmendra's asthi visarjan, priest makes BIG reveal: 'Pind daan was also...'
How Joe Root's Gabba century saved Grace Hayden's father from walking naked at MCG – Full story inside
Virat Kohli fever peaks as IND vs SA 3rd ODI tickets sell out in blink after consecutive centuries
ICC announces men's and women's Player of the Month nominees for November: Check here
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?
Why doesn't Vladimir Putin use internet? Russian President reveals shocking US connection, it is...
Jasmine Bhasin swears by this 3-ingredient DIY mask for fresh, natural glow, clear skin
Cloudflare down: Trading platforms Zerodha, Groww and others hit by outage
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in dazzling mermaid-style gown at Red Sea Film Festival 2025
Dhurandhar Movie Review - A Sensational Big-Screen Explosion That Sets New Genre Benchmarks
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Dec 05, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
1.Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new abode blessed by Rishi Kapoor
This Diwali, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have moved into their new home in Bandra West. The actress shared photos from what seemed to be a griha pravesh puja. Alia gave a glimpse of her new abode. In a picture, Ranbir is seen bowing before his father, Rishi Kapoor's huge portrait. Even mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor can be seen hugging the actress with husband Rishi Kapoor’s photo in the background.
2.Raha performing puja with her tiny hands
In this photo, the star couple is performing the puja and carrying on rituals in the house. Another adorable photo from the puja is Raha, sitting with the parents with rice granules in her tiny hands.
3.Raha and Alia Bhatt performing the holy hawan
In one of the photos, Alia is seen attending the holy hawan during the griha-pravesh pujan. In another photo, Alia is seen carrying little Raha in her arms.
4.Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepping into their new world
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, dressed in Indian tradtionals, are seen taking first steps into their new abode, which is built on the historic Krishna Raj bungalow site.
5.Ranbir and Alia own the expensive and luxrious home in Bollywood
Ranbir and Alia's home took years, and finally, the six‑storey bungalow was built on the site of Raj Kapoor’s legendary Krishna Raj property, named Krishna Raj. With the reported cost of Rs 250 crore, Ranbir and Alia became the title holders of owning the most expensive home in Bollywood.