BOLLYWOOD

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Alia Bhatt dropped a photodump on her Instagram, giving an insight into her new home in Bandra with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, and Rishi Kapoor's blessings.

Simran Singh | Dec 05, 2025, 02:23 PM IST

1.Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new abode blessed by Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new abode blessed by Rishi Kapoor
1

This Diwali, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have moved into their new home in Bandra West. The actress shared photos from what seemed to be a griha pravesh puja. Alia gave a glimpse of her new abode. In a picture, Ranbir is seen bowing before his father, Rishi Kapoor's huge portrait. Even mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor can be seen hugging the actress with husband Rishi Kapoor’s photo in the background.

2.Raha performing puja with her tiny hands

Raha performing puja with her tiny hands
2

In this photo, the star couple is performing the puja and carrying on rituals in the house. Another adorable photo from the puja is Raha, sitting with the parents with rice granules in her tiny hands.

3.Raha and Alia Bhatt performing the holy hawan

Raha and Alia Bhatt performing the holy hawan
3

In one of the photos, Alia is seen attending the holy hawan during the griha-pravesh pujan. In another photo, Alia is seen carrying little Raha in her arms. 

4.Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepping into their new world

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepping into their new world
4

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, dressed in Indian tradtionals, are seen taking first steps into their new abode, which is built on the historic Krishna Raj bungalow site.

5.Ranbir and Alia own the expensive and luxrious home in Bollywood

Ranbir and Alia own the expensive and luxrious home in Bollywood
5

Ranbir and Alia's home took years, and finally, the six‑storey bungalow was built on the site of Raj Kapoor’s legendary Krishna Raj property, named Krishna Raj. With the reported cost of Rs 250 crore, Ranbir and Alia became the title holders of owning the most expensive home in Bollywood.

