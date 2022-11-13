Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery

Sonam Kapoor recently posted images of Vayu's stunning nursery, and they are not to be missed.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 13, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

On August 20, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy into the world. Exactly one month later, the couple announced the name Vayu Kapoor Ahuja for their son by posting a precious photo of them holding him in their arms on Instagram. The actress recently posted images of Vayu's stunning nursery, and they are not to be missed.

1. The cot

The cot
1/5

The room has a wooden cot of the baby which goes very well with the interiors.

2. The cabinets

The cabinets
2/5

The room also has a big wooden cabinet to keep Vayu's stuff handy.

3. Room's theme

Room's theme
3/5

The spacious room as it seems is made on a jungle theme. 

4. Sitting space

Sitting space
4/5

Additionally, there is a chair in the room for anyone who wants to relax while the baby is there.

5. Sonam Kapoor's post

Sonam Kapoor's post
5/5

While sharing these photos, Sonam Kapioor wrote, "This post is an appreciation post for the people who helped my mom and I put together everything for the arrival of my baby boy. First I’d like to thank @andstudioofficial who specialises in nursery design, @anushananavati designed my baby boys nursery in the shortest amount of time with absolutely no drama , I’ve known Dhwani of @wallpaperscissor since 2009 and she’s always been creative and precise , and I was very sure that anusha and wallpaper scissors would do a beautiful job of making my nursery in bombay a thing of wonder and beauty and boy was I right!! @dinky_nirh curated absolutely everything that I needed for Vayu and made sure I had absolutely every small thing that goes into rearing a new born.
My friend @sukeena founder of @luminaireco who put together my Maternitiy wardrobe and then Vayus wardrobe. Thanks to you my baby is the chicest little boy around.Thank you @organisewithease for setting up everything in the nursery and indulging my OCD
Most importantly I’d like to thank my mama @kapoor.sunita who moved heaven and earth for everything. I love you mama."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year
5 beautiful destinations in India for a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot in October
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Diwali 2022: Prince vs Sardar, Bigil vs Kaithi, biggest Kollywood box office clashes during festive weekend
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.