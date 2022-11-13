Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery

5/5

While sharing these photos, Sonam Kapioor wrote, "This post is an appreciation post for the people who helped my mom and I put together everything for the arrival of my baby boy. First I’d like to thank @andstudioofficial who specialises in nursery design, @anushananavati designed my baby boys nursery in the shortest amount of time with absolutely no drama , I’ve known Dhwani of @wallpaperscissor since 2009 and she’s always been creative and precise , and I was very sure that anusha and wallpaper scissors would do a beautiful job of making my nursery in bombay a thing of wonder and beauty and boy was I right!! @dinky_nirh curated absolutely everything that I needed for Vayu and made sure I had absolutely every small thing that goes into rearing a new born.

My friend @sukeena founder of @luminaireco who put together my Maternitiy wardrobe and then Vayus wardrobe. Thanks to you my baby is the chicest little boy around.Thank you @organisewithease for setting up everything in the nursery and indulging my OCD

Most importantly I’d like to thank my mama @kapoor.sunita who moved heaven and earth for everything. I love you mama."