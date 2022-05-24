Inside photos of Suhana Khan's 22nd birthday bash with The Archies team

Take a look at how Suhana Khan celebrated her birthday.
Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, started her Tuesday by uploading images from her birthday celebration in Ooty with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and other The Archies cast members. With glimpses of the celebration thrown on set, the star kid left everyone awestruck.
1. Suhana Khan's outfit
Suhana Khan looked stunning in a bodycon dress that accentuated her curves.
2. Suhana Khan with Agastya Nanda
Suhana Khan was sitting at a table with Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson.
3. Suhana Khan receives beautiful flowers
Suhana Khan Khan received beautiful flowers as a birthday gift, which she shared with her followers.
4. Suhana Khan celebrates birthday with The Archies Team
The starlet appeared overjoyed to be celebrating her 22nd birthday while filming her debut film, The Archies, in Ooty.
5. Khushi Kapoor and Yuvraj Menda
At Suhana's birthday party, Khushi Kapoor and Yuvraj Menda were seen posing with her. Khushi was photographed wearing a white sweater and a black skirt.
6. The Archies
Zoya Akhtar made the announcement for The Archies adaption a while back. However, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, and others just shared the first teaser on social media.