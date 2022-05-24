Inside photos of Suhana Khan's 22nd birthday bash with The Archies team

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, started her Tuesday by uploading images from her birthday celebration in Ooty with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and other The Archies cast members. With glimpses of the celebration thrown on set, the star kid left everyone awestruck.