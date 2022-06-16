Inside photos of Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Personalised food menu, tasteful decor

Check out stunning photos from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower.
The baby shower for Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, was held in London. The arrangements left her sister Rhea Kapoor and many other attendees of the shower impressed, and they shared photos and videos from the occasion.
1. Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Actress hosts initmate party
In preparation for the approaching birth of baby Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who will become parents for the first time, had the prettiest baby shower on Wednesday.
2. Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Decor
The baby shower's decorations, including the menu, tablecloths, and cakes, were beautiful.
3. Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Leo Kalyan's peformance
Artist Leo Kalyan also posted a photo with Sonam while performing live for the guests at the shower.
4. Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Customised food menu
From Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, Rhea Kapoor posted a picture of a custom menu.
5. Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Necklace for guests
More visitors shared photographs of the shower on Instagram Stories, revealing that their names were also written on the napkins. Additionally, the visitors received a purse and a neckpiece with the initials of their names.
6. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's pregnancy announcement
Sonam and Anand, who wed in May 2018, made the pregnancy news public in March 2022. They shared pictures from their maternity photoshoot and captioned it, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you, the couple wrote."