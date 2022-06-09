Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's new authentic mountain-style Manali home

Catch a glimpse of the inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's new home in Manali which is an extension of her previous abode in the Himalayan resort town.
Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of photos of her beautiful wooden villa in Manali, claiming that it comprises all that a design enthusiast, who loves decor and is curious about mountains architecture, is looking for.
Catch a glimpse of the inside photos of Kangana's new home in Manali which is an extension of her previous abode in the Himalayan resort town. (All images: Instagram)
1. Kangana Ranaut's new authentic mountain-style Manali home
"I built a new home it’s an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri," read a part of Kangana's caption alongside photos of her home that she posted on Instagram.
2. Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's new home: An ode to Himachal
While sharing a photo of herself standing against a wall decorated with paintings among other things, Kangana wrote, "This wall is an ode to Himachal, it’s various traditions, art and people…. All these pictures are clicked by Harnaam @photovila1 he also helped me decorate this wall."
3. Kangana Ranaut's exclusive home wall paintings
The actress has incorporated beautiful Himachali paintings, rugs weaves in her all-new villa in Manali.
4. Kangana Ranaut's mountain style villa
Kangana Ranaut's new villa in Manali, the interiors of which she has designed herslef, is an extension of all her existing houses in Manali. She took to her Instagram handle to caption the post as, "....I built a new home it's an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic typically mountain style.."
5. Inside Kangana Ranaut's new Manali home: Large bedrooms
Kangana Ranaut also gave her fans a glimpse of the large bedrooms in her new Manali home. Wooden panelled windows and walls, four-poster beds, and exquisite rugs are what bedrooms in Kangana's home comprise.
6. Inside Kangana Ranaut's new Manali home: Recreation area
A beautiful, cosy space with a pool table, comfortable sofas, and indoor plants make the recreation area in Kangana's new home look like a dream.