Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious Mumbai home

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has a beautiful home in Mumbai. She often drops photos of her luxurious colourful house on social media. Last year, the actress had hosted a lavish Sunday feast for the team of her film Tejas. The actress then shared photos on Instagram with the caption, "Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family."

Take a look: