Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious Mumbai home

Kangana Ranaut has a beautiful colourful house in Mumbai.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Apr 24, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has a beautiful home in Mumbai. She often drops photos of her luxurious colourful house on social media. Last year, the actress had hosted a  lavish Sunday feast for the team of her film Tejas. The actress then shared photos on Instagram with the caption, "Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family."

Take a look:

1. Kangana Ranaut's house is simple but authentic

Kangana Ranaut posted a photo posing in front of a mirror, installed on a wall above a wooden table, with a vase full of flowers on it.

2. Living Room

In one of the pictures, Kangana Ranaut and the Teja's team can be seen sitting on sofas in the living room. The wall behind them was mounted with decorative plates, while another had colourful crannies with artifacts on display.

3. Wall paintings

Kangana Ranaut has beautiful wall paintings in her house.

4. Kangana Ranaut's lavish dining room is dreamy

Kangana Ranaut also gave fans a glimpse into her antique-looking dining table, as she supervised the dishes to be served to her guests. 

5. Kangana Ranaut's shoe closet

Kangana Ranaut had also shared photos of her cleaning out her closet. Her shoes were all lined up in the photos as she could be seen arranging her spacious closet space.

6. Kangana Ranaut's living room has a Ralph Lauren touch to it

Kangana Ranaut's living room has another detail to it. Her Ralph Lauren Home chairs are absolute beauties. The photo shared by Kangana also gave a glimpse into how the actress is a lover of antique things. 

