Inside photos of Gauri Khan’s Rome vacation with Shweta Bachchan

Take a look at Gauri Khan's amazing photos here.
Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan are vacationing in Rome with a couple of their close pals. Gauri took to Instagram to share some peeks of her incredible vacation, and she sure was having the time of her life!
1. Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan
Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan are spending their vacation in Rome with a bunch of their close pals.
2. Gauri Khan's post
Sharing the amazing photos, Gauri Khan wrote, “Can’t get enough of Rome (sic).”
3. Gauri Khan's outfit
Gauri looked as elegant as ever in a white dress with glasses, and she can also be seen in a printed outfit in another photo.
4. Shweta Bachchan's look
In one photo, Shweta Bachchan is wearing a comfy co-ord set, while in another, she is wearing a gorgeous blue dress.
5. Seema Kiran Sajdeh reacts to Gauri Khan;s post
Seema Sajdeh, wrote, “Looking good girls (sic)”
6. Gauri Khan shares photos of Rome;s monuments
Gauri shared a few photos from her Rome vacation, including some of the monuments she saw.