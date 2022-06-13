Search icon
Inside photos of Gauri Khan’s Rome vacation with Shweta Bachchan

Take a look at Gauri Khan's amazing photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 13, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan are vacationing in Rome with a couple of their close pals. Gauri took to Instagram to share some peeks of her incredible vacation, and  she sure was having the time of her life!

1. Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan

1/6

Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan are spending their vacation in Rome with a bunch of their close pals.

2. Gauri Khan's post

2/6

Sharing the amazing photos, Gauri Khan wrote, “Can’t get enough of Rome (sic).”

3. Gauri Khan's outfit

3/6

Gauri looked as elegant as ever in a white dress with glasses, and she can also be seen in a printed outfit in another photo.

4. Shweta Bachchan's look

4/6

In one photo, Shweta Bachchan is wearing a comfy co-ord set, while in another, she is wearing a gorgeous blue dress.

5. Seema Kiran Sajdeh reacts to Gauri Khan;s post

5/6

Seema Sajdeh, wrote, “Looking good girls (sic)”

6. Gauri Khan shares photos of Rome;s monuments

6/6

Gauri shared a few photos from her Rome vacation, including some of the monuments she saw.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

