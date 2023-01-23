Search icon
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study

The megastar lives in Jalsa with his family including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's abode Jalsa is one of the most famous addresses in Mumbai and the bungalow is nothing less than a palace in itself. The megastar lives in Jalsa with his family including wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda often visit Jalsa to spend time with Big B and other family members.

Jalsa is quite luxurious and every piece of this palatial bungalow is artsy. Jalsa is surrounded by the lush green lawn on all the sides. The main entrance of Jalsa has a large wooden gate.

Take a look at inside photos of Jalsa:

Jalsa - Main entrance

Jalsa - Main entrance
1/5

The main entrance of Jalsa has a very huge wooden gate. The gate has a royal look.

Jalsa – Living room

Jalsa – Living room
2/5

The living room of Jalsa is very spacious with comfortable sofas. Plants are placed just behind the sofas.

Jalsa - Big B Study

Jalsa - Big B Study
3/5

Amitabh Bachchan has a one-of-a-kind study, which includes a mini library and a work station. The study has wooden wall and has paintings, photos hanging on it.

Jalsa - Backyard

Jalsa - Backyard
4/5

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa has a huge backyard which is outside the living room. The backyard has a lush green garden.

Jalsa - The main living room

Jalsa - The main living room
5/5

Jalsa's main living room has carpets, palatial arches and paintings on each wall.

