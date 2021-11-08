Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's luxurious, palatial bungalow Jalsa with stylish living room

Big B lives in Jalsa with his family including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa' is nothing less than a palace and it is equipped with all modern facilities. Big B lives here with his family including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. The Bachchan family members often share photos of Jalsa on social media. Let's take a look at inside pics of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow 'Jalsa'.
1. Jalsa - The main entrance
The main entrance of Jalsa has a huge wooden gate which is very very huge and has a royal look.
2. Jalsa - Family room
Jalsa has a family living room with comfortable couches. Plants are placed just behind the couches.
3. Jalsa - Amitabh Bachchan Study
Amitabh Bachchan's study is very spacious with a mini library, a work station and a huge couch. It has wooden wall which is adorned with paintings and photos.
4. Jalsa - Main living room
Jalsa's main living room has a royal feel with carpets, palatial arches and paintings on each wall.
5. Jalsa - Backyard
Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa has a huge backyard where the Bachchan family celebrates most of the festivals.