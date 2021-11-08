Search icon
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's luxurious, palatial bungalow Jalsa with stylish living room

Big B lives in Jalsa with his family including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Nov 08, 2021, 12:05 PM IST

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa' is nothing less than a palace and it is equipped with all modern facilities. Big B lives here with his family including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. The Bachchan family members often share photos of Jalsa on social media. Let's take a look at inside pics of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow 'Jalsa'.

 

1. Jalsa - The main entrance

The main entrance of Jalsa has a huge wooden gate which is very very huge and has a royal look.

 

2. Jalsa - Family room

Jalsa has a family living room with comfortable couches. Plants are placed just behind the couches.

3. Jalsa - Amitabh Bachchan Study

Amitabh Bachchan's study is very spacious with a mini library, a work station and a huge couch. It has wooden wall which is adorned with paintings and photos.

4. Jalsa - Main living room

Jalsa's main living room has a royal feel with carpets, palatial arches and paintings on each wall. 

5. Jalsa - Backyard

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa has a huge backyard where the Bachchan family celebrates most of the festivals.

