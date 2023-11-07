Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

Neetu Kapoor, Kareena, Karisma, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Vikram Bhatt, Suhana Khan celebrated Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday on Monday.
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha, on Monday, celebrated her first birthday. Kapoors and Bhatts celebrated Raha's birthday at Ranbir-Alia's home. Inside photos are going viral on social media.
Take a look:
1. Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor can be seen holding little Raha and playing with her on her birthday, this photo will make you go 'awww'
2. Kapoors and Bhatts
Kapoors an Bhatt came together to celebrate little Raha, this is one of the adorable photos from Raha's birthday.
3. Grannies celebrating
Sharing this beautiful photo, grandmother Neetu Kapoor rote, "Grannies celebrating their love Raha."
4. Neetu Kapoor-Soni Razdan
Grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are looking so happy in this photo.
5. Interior
The home was decorated with light pink flowers and balloons. We wish Raha a lifetime happiness