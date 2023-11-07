Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3067470
HomePhotos

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

Neetu Kapoor, Kareena, Karisma, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Vikram Bhatt, Suhana Khan celebrated Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday on Monday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 07, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha, on Monday, celebrated her first birthday. Kapoors and Bhatts celebrated Raha's birthday at Ranbir-Alia's home. Inside photos are going viral on social media.

Take a look:

1. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor
1/5

Kareena Kapoor can be seen holding little Raha and playing with her on her birthday, this photo will make you go 'awww'



2. Kapoors and Bhatts

Kapoors and Bhatts
2/5

Kapoors an Bhatt came together to celebrate little Raha, this is one of the adorable photos from Raha's birthday.



3. Grannies celebrating

Grannies celebrating
3/5

Sharing this beautiful photo, grandmother Neetu Kapoor rote, "Grannies celebrating their love Raha."



4. Neetu Kapoor-Soni Razdan

Neetu Kapoor-Soni Razdan
4/5

Grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are looking so happy in this photo.



5. Interior

Interior
5/5

The home was decorated with light pink flowers and balloons. We wish Raha a lifetime happiness



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet
Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’
In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan
Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo
Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Instagram creators get more ways to earn money, Meta announces new features
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews