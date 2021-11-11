Inside photos of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing duplex apartment in Mumbai with garden, home office

The palatial apartment of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna is filled with exquisite paintings, artefacts family photographs and various art installations.
Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna are without doubt one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Both Akshay and Twinkle are highly accomplished individuals and their achievements are out there for everyone to see.
Akshay and Twinkle reside in a sea-facing duplex apartment in Mumbai's Juhu suburb. The palatial apartment is filled with exquisite paintings, artefacts family photographs and various art installations. Let's take a look at inside photos of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's luxurious home.
1. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's home: The bedroom
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's bedroom has minimal interiors. The master bedroom is on the first floor and the highlight of this bedroom is the ceiling to the floor glass window. The bed has a charcoal suede headboard and wooden peripheral panel.
2. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna home: The Living Room
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's living room highlights their design aesthetic. Minimalistic, artistic, chic and classy -- the living room is all rolled into one.
3. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's home: The Home Office
Twinkle Khanna's home office is a quiet place done in shades of black and grey. It has a large bookshelf too.
4. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna home: Garden Area
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai home has a lush front garden replete with thick and bountiful bougainvillaea bushes an indoor ponds. The garden area also has rope hammocks and a small wooden seating arrangement.
5. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna home: Al Fresco seating in garden
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's garden has a separate al fresco seating arrangement in one corner. The corner comprises wooden fencing, a small water fountain, lots of greenery with potted plants all around and the frangipani trees swaying in the wind.
6. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna home: The Balcony
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's home has a spacious balcony with Italian style-sofas and a float study table.