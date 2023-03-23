Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet

Kangana Ranaut lives in the premium locality of Mumbai - the famous Pali Hill in Bandra, which is also home to several top Bollywood stars such as Aamir Khan, Rakhi, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.
Kangana Ranaut has always had a quirky style and that also reflects in her luxurious multi-crore Mumbai home which is a perfect blend of rustic beauty and modern architecture. Kangana Ranaut's home also reflects her Himachali roots. The actress often shares photos and videos from her home designed by Richa Bahl.
Spread across 3,075-square-foot, Kangana Ranaut's palatial apartment is located in Pali Hill, one of Mumbai's poshest areas.
Step inside Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore Mumbai home.
1. Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home Mandir/Puja Room
Kangana Ranaut's Puja Room is a dedicated space in her home. The space was designed by Kangana herself. The mandir/puja room is made out of stone and concrete and looks similar to the small temples that one may see in North India. Her temple has a beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha among other frames of various gods and goddesses.
2. Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home Balcony
Kangana Ranaut's balcony in Mumbai is full of colourful cushions and antique pieces. The balcony boasts monochromatic flooring and has a stunning rustic seating arrangement and bright yellow door.
3. Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home All-white Bedroom
Kangana Ranaut is a fan of all things antique and that also reflects in her stunning all-white bedroom space. The room is complete with exquisite rtefacts, photographs, quirky frames, and art pieces by famous women artists. Her room also has a reading nook to wind down after a busy day. In Kangana Ranaut's bedroom, there are no proud displays of her awards, no self-portraits, or movie posters.
4. Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home Massive Walk-in Closet
Kangana Ranaut has a massive walk-in closet and a shoe closet that house her clothes and shoes. The walk-in closet has beautiful ivory cupboards with yellow and white marble flooring. The room also features a makeup area for Kangana to get ready for her events.
5. Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home Lavish Dining Room
Kangana Ranaut also has a wide and open space for her lavish dining room. The space is complete with an antique-looking dining table.