Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet

Kangana Ranaut lives in the premium locality of Mumbai - the famous Pali Hill in Bandra, which is also home to several top Bollywood stars such as Aamir Khan, Rakhi, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

Kangana Ranaut has always had a quirky style and that also reflects in her luxurious multi-crore Mumbai home which is a perfect blend of rustic beauty and modern architecture. Kangana Ranaut's home also reflects her Himachali roots. The actress often shares photos and videos from her home designed by Richa Bahl.

Spread across 3,075-square-foot, Kangana Ranaut's palatial apartment is located in Pali Hill, one of Mumbai's poshest areas.

Step inside Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore Mumbai home.