Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet

Kangana Ranaut lives in the premium locality of Mumbai - the famous Pali Hill in Bandra, which is also home to several top Bollywood stars such as Aamir Khan, Rakhi, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 23, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut has always had a quirky style and that also reflects in her luxurious multi-crore Mumbai home which is a perfect blend of rustic beauty and modern architecture. Kangana Ranaut's home also reflects her Himachali roots. The actress often shares photos and videos from her home designed by Richa Bahl. 

Kangana Ranaut lives in the premium locality of Mumbai - the famous Pali Hill in Bandra, which is also home to several top Bollywood stars such as Aamir Khan, Rakhi, and Sanjay Dutt, among others. 

Spread across 3,075-square-foot, Kangana Ranaut's palatial apartment is located in Pali Hill, one of Mumbai's poshest areas.

Step inside Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore Mumbai home. 

1. Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home Mandir/Puja Room

Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home Mandir/Puja Room
1/5

Kangana Ranaut's Puja Room is a dedicated space in her home. The space was designed by Kangana herself. The mandir/puja room is made out of stone and concrete and looks similar to the small temples that one may see in North India. Her temple has a beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha among other frames of various gods and goddesses.

 

2. Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home Balcony

Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home Balcony
2/5

Kangana Ranaut's balcony in Mumbai is full of colourful cushions and antique pieces. The balcony boasts monochromatic flooring and has a stunning rustic seating arrangement and bright yellow door. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@kanganaranaut)

3. Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home All-white Bedroom

Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home All-white Bedroom
3/5

Kangana Ranaut is a fan of all things antique and that also reflects in her stunning all-white bedroom space. The room is complete with exquisite rtefacts, photographs, quirky frames, and art pieces by famous women artists. Her room also has a reading nook to wind down after a busy day. In Kangana Ranaut's bedroom, there are no proud displays of her awards, no self-portraits, or movie posters. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@kanganaranaut)

4. Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home Massive Walk-in Closet

Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home Massive Walk-in Closet
4/5

Kangana Ranaut has a massive walk-in closet and a shoe closet that house her clothes and shoes. The walk-in closet has beautiful ivory cupboards with yellow and white marble flooring. The room also features a makeup area for Kangana to get ready for her events. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@kanganaranaut)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@kanganaranaut)

5. Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home Lavish Dining Room

Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Home Lavish Dining Room
5/5

Kangana Ranaut also has a wide and open space for her lavish dining room. The space is complete with an antique-looking dining table. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Check out Sehri and Iftar timings for March 23, 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.