Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...

BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 17, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
1.Nora Fatehi and Dawood Ibrahim controversy
The drug trafficker Mohammad Sohail Shaikh aka Lavish, who was deported from Dubai last month, has allegedly stated that Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, and a couple of other Bollywood celebs attended the rave parties that he organised. He also said that these drug parties were attended by Dawood Ibrahim's newphew Alishah Parkar. Nora has slammed such reports in a strong-worded statement, in which she called herself "an easy target" and urged everyone to not use her name related to such stories.
2.Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home is worth Rs 10 crore
Nora's luxury apartment in Mumbai is situated in Worli and its estimated value is around Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore. From its prime location to thoughtfully designed spaces, her residence perfectly blends luxury with functionality.
3.Luxurious living room at Nora Fatehi's home
Nora’s living room is styled in soft neutral tones with touches of gold and beige. The floor-to-ceiling windows fill the room with natural light and showcase impressive city views. Custom furniture pieces, like the plush L-shaped sofa and artistic coffee tables, add character and bring the space to life.
4.Interiors at Nora Fatehi's home reflect her Moroccan heritage
Born and raised in Canada, Nora Fatehi is from Moroccan descent, and the interiors at her place reflect the same. Also, one section of her home has big mirrors as Nora once told Rediff, "I love being in front of the mirror. I do my hair and make-up. I practice my dance here as well."
5.Nora Fatehi was last seen in Thamma
Nora Fatehi was last seen grooving in the item song Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka in Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawzuddin Siddiqui-starrer horror comedy Thamma released on Diwali 2025. She made her comeback to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after seven years since her item song Kamariya in Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree in 2018.