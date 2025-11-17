FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, lone survivor identified; know about his miraculous death escape

'Sab dar ke khel rahe hai': Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players

What is the extradition agreement between India and Bangladesh as Dhaka urges New Delhi to hand over Sheikh Hasina?

Who is Lalit Keshre? From farmer’s son to billionaire, know Groww’s co-founder inspiring story

Pakistan behind Sheikh Hasina's death sentence? BJP leader says, 'She was not...'

Watch: Salman Khan meets his duplicate during Da-Bangg tour, bodyguard Shera pulls him away; fans say 'nakli wala...'

BIG challenge to Mark Zuckerberg as Elon Musk launches WhatsApp rival X Chat: All you need to know

Video of Shubman Gill leaving Kolkata hospital with cervical collar goes viral | WATCH

Defiant Hasina's first reaction to death sentence by Bangladesh Court: 'Reveal the brazen...'

Miracle Baby: 22-Week Preemie, Born at 525g, Defies Odds and Thrives After 105-Day NICU Stay

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore

'Sab dar ke khel rahe hai': Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players

Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players

Who is Lalit Keshre? From farmer’s son to billionaire, know Groww’s co-founder inspiring story

Who is Lalit Keshre? From farmer’s son to billionaire, know Groww’s co-founder i

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore

From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026

From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026

Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about their educational qualifications, profession and more

Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about...

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...

Here's a sneak peek inside Nora Fatehi's luxurious bungalow. The actress has been making headlines after he name has cropped up in probe related to Dawood Ibrahim-linked drug parties.

Aman Wadhwa | Nov 17, 2025, 07:18 PM IST

1.Nora Fatehi and Dawood Ibrahim controversy

Nora Fatehi and Dawood Ibrahim controversy
1

The drug trafficker Mohammad Sohail Shaikh aka Lavish, who was deported from Dubai last month, has allegedly stated that Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, and a couple of other Bollywood celebs attended the rave parties that he organised. He also said that these drug parties were attended by Dawood Ibrahim's newphew Alishah Parkar. Nora has slammed such reports in a strong-worded statement, in which she called herself "an easy target" and urged everyone to not use her name related to such stories.

Advertisement

2.Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home is worth Rs 10 crore

Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home is worth Rs 10 crore
2

Nora's luxury apartment in Mumbai is situated in Worli and its estimated value is around Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore. From its prime location to thoughtfully designed spaces, her residence perfectly blends luxury with functionality.

3.Luxurious living room at Nora Fatehi's home

Luxurious living room at Nora Fatehi's home
3

Nora’s living room is styled in soft neutral tones with touches of gold and beige. The floor-to-ceiling windows fill the room with natural light and showcase impressive city views. Custom furniture pieces, like the plush L-shaped sofa and artistic coffee tables, add character and bring the space to life.

4.Interiors at Nora Fatehi's home reflect her Moroccan heritage

Interiors at Nora Fatehi's home reflect her Moroccan heritage
4

Born and raised in Canada, Nora Fatehi is from Moroccan descent, and the interiors at her place reflect the same. Also, one section of her home has big mirrors as Nora once told Rediff, "I love being in front of the mirror. I do my hair and make-up. I practice my dance here as well."

TRENDING NOW

5.Nora Fatehi was last seen in Thamma

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Thamma
5

Nora Fatehi was last seen grooving in the item song Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka in Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawzuddin Siddiqui-starrer horror comedy Thamma released on Diwali 2025. She made her comeback to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after seven years since her item song Kamariya in Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree in 2018.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, know about lone survivor's miraculous death escape
Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, one survived
'Sab dar ke khel rahe hai': Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players
Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players
What is the extradition agreement between India and Bangladesh as Dhaka urges New Delhi to hand over Sheikh Hasina?
What is the extradition agreement between India and Bangladesh as Dhaka urges Ne
Who is Lalit Keshre? From farmer’s son to billionaire, know Groww’s co-founder inspiring story
Who is Lalit Keshre? From farmer’s son to billionaire, know Groww’s co-founder i
Pakistan behind Sheikh Hasina's death sentence? BJP leader says, 'She was not...'
Pak behind Hasina's death sentence? BJP leader says, 'She was not...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore
From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about their educational qualifications, profession and more
Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about...
Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration
Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by Laughter Chefs, Jannat, Krushna, Aly
Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter? Here's why she left home after sister Rohini Acharya's exit amid family feud
Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE