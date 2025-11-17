Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...

1 . Nora Fatehi and Dawood Ibrahim controversy

The drug trafficker Mohammad Sohail Shaikh aka Lavish, who was deported from Dubai last month, has allegedly stated that Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, and a couple of other Bollywood celebs attended the rave parties that he organised. He also said that these drug parties were attended by Dawood Ibrahim's newphew Alishah Parkar. Nora has slammed such reports in a strong-worded statement, in which she called herself "an easy target" and urged everyone to not use her name related to such stories.