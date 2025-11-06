Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

5 . Why did Shah Rukh Khan and his family move out of Mannat in 2025?

As Mannat is currently undergoing renovation, Shah Rukh Khan and his family moved out of Mannat in May 2025. They are currently staying in lavish property called Puja Casa, located in the neighbourhood Pali Hill area of Bandra. As per reports, they are paying a rent of whopping Rs 24 lakh per month for the four floors they have occupied there. Puja Casa is owned by producer Vashu Bhagnani and his children, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.