BOLLYWOOD

Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai, is a six-storey sea-facing mansion that beautifully blends heritage architecture with modern luxury.

Aman Wadhwa | Nov 06, 2025, 06:28 PM IST

1.When did Shah Rukh Khan buy Mannat?

When did Shah Rukh Khan buy Mannat?
1

While shooting for the 1997 film Yes Boss outside a heritage bungalow named Villa Vienna, Shah Rukh Khan got so fascinated by the building that he decided to make it his home. Four years later in 2001, the superstar purchased the property for around Rs 13 crore and renamed it Mannat. Over time, due to location, heritage status, renovation and luxury upgrades, its market value has significantly appreciated and Mannat is now worth more than Rs 200 crore.

2.How Gauri Khan transformed Mannat

How Gauri Khan transformed Mannat
2

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, along with the leading architect Kaif Faquih, has designed Mannat featuring rich textures, vintage art, elegant chandeliers, and a warm neutral palette of beige, white, and brown. Talking about the same, Gauri once told Vogue India, "Mannat unfolds at every level, with a unique and distinctive concept on each floor. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting pieces I feel passionate about."

3.The interiors of Mannat

The interiors of Mannat
3

Shah Rukh Khan's family home includes opulent living rooms, a library, a walk-in closet, a private theatre, and several bedrooms with marble floors and grand furnishings. One of the most iconic areas in Mannat is the actor's study, where he often spends hours reading, writing, and meeting visitors. What makes it truly special is the 'Wall of Fame' — a proud display of the numerous awards Khan has earned throughout his illustrious career, set amid shelves filled with books.

4.The Mannat terrace

The Mannat terrace
4

The huge-expansive terrace of Mannat offers a stunning, panoramic view of the Arabian Sea and the bustling Bandstand area. It is designed as an open, relaxing space with wooden furniture, potted plants, and greenery, making it ideal for family gatherings or quiet reflection. The terrace is also famously used by Shah Rukh to greet fans during special occasions, adding a personal and iconic touch to the home.

5.Why did Shah Rukh Khan and his family move out of Mannat in 2025?

Why did Shah Rukh Khan and his family move out of Mannat in 2025?
5

As Mannat is currently undergoing renovation, Shah Rukh Khan and his family moved out of Mannat in May 2025. They are currently staying in lavish property called Puja Casa, located in the neighbourhood Pali Hill area of Bandra. As per reports, they are paying a rent of whopping Rs 24 lakh per month for the four floors they have occupied there. Puja Casa is owned by producer Vashu Bhagnani and his children, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

6.Shah Rukh Khan couldn't greet his fans from Mannat on his 60th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan couldn't greet his fans from Mannat on his 60th birthday
6

On his 60th birthday on Novmber 2 last week, Shah Rukh Khan skipped his annual birthday ritual and skipped greeting his fans from Mannat. He shared his heartfelt apology on X, that read, "Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues. Thank you for understanding and believe me, I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all."

