Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics

Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda are celebrating their New Year vacation in Thailand.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 31, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Ananya Panday gave a glimpse of her New Year vacation with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Nanda, and the filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The three of them have flown to Phuket in Thailand to ring in 2023. Check out the photos that Ananya and Zoya have shared on Instagram.

 

1. Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda share wonderful smiles in this cute photo

Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda share wonderful smiles in this cute photo
1/8

Zoya Akhtar shared this picture on her Instagram with the caption, "Who Says We Are Not In Honolulu".

2. Ananya Panday's 'happiness' caption

Ananya Panday's 'happiness' caption
2/8

Ananya shared her first set of photos with the caption, "I’ll call this one happiness".

3. Ananya Panday reads a book on the beach

Ananya Panday reads a book on the beach
3/8

In another set of photos that Ananya has posted, she can be seen chilling on the beach.

4. Ananya Panday's mirror selfie

Ananya Panday's mirror selfie
4/8

Ananya Panday can be seen clicking this mirror selfie in what looks like a coffee shop in Phuket.

5. Ananya Panday enjoys the swing

Ananya Panday enjoys the swing
5/8

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress can be seen enjoying the swing against the greenery in the background.

 

6. Ananya Panday is 'blessed beyond measure'

Ananya Panday is 'blessed beyond measure'
6/8

Ananya captioned the second set of photos, "blessed beyond measure" with a star emoji.

7. Ananya Panday shows off her backless dress

Ananya Panday shows off her backless dress
7/8

The Liger actress looked absolutely stunning in this bright pink backless dress.

8. Zoya Akhtar and Navya Nanda are 'devil and angel'

Zoya Akhtar and Navya Nanda are 'devil and angel'
8/8

Sharing this photo, Zoya wrote, "Altar Egos" and used the hashtags #hornsandhalos and #devilandangel.

 

