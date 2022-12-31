Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics

Ananya Panday gave a glimpse of her New Year vacation with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Nanda, and the filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The three of them have flown to Phuket in Thailand to ring in 2023. Check out the photos that Ananya and Zoya have shared on Instagram.