Inside Alia Bhatt's love-filled 30th birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and family in London, see pics

Check out inside pics of Alia Bhatt's 30th birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and family in London
Alia Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and her family in London. The actress shared photos from her intimate and love-filled birthday celebrations on social media and captioned the post as "T H I R T Y" with a sunshine emoji. Take a look at Alia's 30th birthday celebration
1. Alia Bhatt turns 30
In the first pic Alia Bhatt can be seen making a wish before blowing out the candles and cutting the cake. The actress looks adorable in a pink pullover.
2. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got all cozy as they cuddled while posing for a picture. The couple gave love-filled celebratory vibes in the picture.
3. Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt
Shaheen Bhatt was also present at sister Alia Bhatt's 30th birthday celebration. Alia posted a picture of her sister in a white puffer jacket. Shaheen wished Alia by posting a picture with her on social media and called the actress her best friend.
4. Alia Bhatt with BFF Tanya Saha Gupta
Alia Bhatt's BFF Tanya Saha Gupta was also present at her birthday celebration in London and the actress shared a cosy picture with her too.
5. Alia Bhatt with mom Sonia Razdan
Alia Bhatt poses making a funny face with mother Sonia Razdan who was also present for the celebration as her daughter turned 30.
6. Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor and family
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress seemed to have a fun-filled celebration looking at the group picture wherein everyone is flashing their million-dollar smile
7. Alia Bhatt's birthday celebration
Alia Bhatt also posted a picture of a dessert with '30 years of Sunshin' written on it
8. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt posted an adorable picture of her posing with spaghetti as she celebrated her 30th birthday in London. Many celebrities wished the actress.