Inside Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's multi-crore sea-facing Mumbai home: Al Fresco seating, sprawling lawn and more

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set for the big theatrical release of his movie 'Bachchhan Paandey'. And as much as fans are excited about the film's release and are always eager to know about Akshay's upcoming projects, they are also curious to know more about his personal life.
So today we thought of giving you a glimpse of Akshay's life up, close and personal. How do you ask? We thought of taking you inside Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu suburb.
Filled with exquisite paintings, artefacts, family photographs and various art installations, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's sea-facing duplex apartment, situated in one of Mumbai’s costliest locations, is estimated to be worth Rs 80 crore.
Akshay's Mumbai home comprises an expansive living room, a home theatre, kitchen, dining area on the ground floor, while the first floor comprises the bedrooms, Twinkle's home office and a balcony among other areas.
In front, a sprawling lawn replete with lush green plants and trees and a comtable sitting area, is nothing short of a green paradise.
Take a look.
1. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai home: Sprawling lawn
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing Mumbai home in the Juhu area has a lush front garden. The sprawling lawn is replete with thick and bountiful bougainvillaea bushes and an indoor pond. The well-kept lawn area also features rope hammocks and a small wooden seating arrangement for morning tea/coffee and breakfast. Apparently, the lawn area also has another open seating arrangement as seen in one of the photos below.
2. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai home: Living room
A reflection of their design aesthetic, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's living room is artistic, chic and classy. A 13-part pendant light installation by Klove Studio and a brass-and-glass Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla centre table are some of the highlights of the living room. The room has several comfortable seating arrangements and large windows that overlook the garden area.
3. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai home: Al Fresco seating
Both Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna seem to be nature lovers. The couple's elaborate lawn area in their Mumbai home that is filled with lovely plants and lush green trees is proof that both Akshay and Twinkle are complete garden enthusiasts. The couple have an exquisite al fresco seating arrangement in one corner of the front garden area. The arrangement comprises wooden fencing, a small water fountain, lots of greenery with potted plants all around and the frangipani trees swaying in the wind, a gigantic statue installation and artistic lamps placed at strategic locations to provide just enough light at night time.
4. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai home: Spacious balcony
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai home has a spacious balcony that comprises an Italian style-sofa and a float study table.
5. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai home: Work space
Twinkle Khanna's home office is a quiet place and the interiors have black and grey as the dominating colours. The room boasts a large bookshelf, round seating space to unwind, a pin-board, few paintings on the wall and if one looks closely at the picture below, one can even spot a separate seating arrangement with white and gold chairs and a table. The large windows overlooking the garden, provide ample natural light.
6. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai home: Cosy reading corner
It was during the first lockdown in 2020 that Twinkle Khanna redecorated a mundane corner of the multi-crore house and gave it a space lift. She turned the corner into a cosy reading nook. These are the before and after images that the star shared on her Instagram.
7. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai home: Bookshelf zone
Book enthusiasts are going to love Twinkle Khanna's bookshelf zone. A large shelf that boasts of a collection of books from various genres, this space sure does make the lady of the house very happy. The area also has a comfortable looking hanging lounger. Just the perfect space to grab a book and relax, isn't it?
8. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai home: Fuss-free bedroom
Minimal interiors and muted colours, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's bedroom is fuss-free. The highlight of the master bedroom on the first floor is the ceiling to the floor glass window that overlooks the green landscape outside.
9. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai home: Porch
On special occasions and festivals, the porch is decorated to give the exteriors of the house a festive feel.