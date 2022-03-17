Inside Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's multi-crore sea-facing Mumbai home: Al Fresco seating, sprawling lawn and more

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set for the big theatrical release of his movie 'Bachchhan Paandey'. And as much as fans are excited about the film's release and are always eager to know about Akshay's upcoming projects, they are also curious to know more about his personal life.

So today we thought of giving you a glimpse of Akshay's life up, close and personal. How do you ask? We thought of taking you inside Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu suburb.

Filled with exquisite paintings, artefacts, family photographs and various art installations, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's sea-facing duplex apartment, situated in one of Mumbai’s costliest locations, is estimated to be worth Rs 80 crore.

Akshay's Mumbai home comprises an expansive living room, a home theatre, kitchen, dining area on the ground floor, while the first floor comprises the bedrooms, Twinkle's home office and a balcony among other areas.

In front, a sprawling lawn replete with lush green plants and trees and a comtable sitting area, is nothing short of a green paradise.

Take a look.