Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3103094
HomePhotos

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

This actor owns a massive palace worth Rs 800 crore in remote Haryana. The house is many times as expensive as iconic bungalows like Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

  • Abhimanyu Mathur
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 20, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

When we talk about the most iconic and biggest houses of cine stars, locations like Mannat, Jalsa, Poe Gardens, and Galaxy Apartments come to mind. These places are home to India’s biggest superstars – Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Salman Khan. Yet, one actor trumps them all. And the most unusual thing is that the house isn’t even in Mumbai but in a remote town in Haryana.

1. Indian actor with most expensive home

Indian actor with most expensive home
1/6

The luxurious Pataudi Palace, situated in Haryana’s Pataudi, some 80 km from Delhi, is the largest and most expensive home owned by any Indian actor. As the titular Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan currently owns this house

2. Pataudi Palace’s massive valuation

Pataudi Palace’s massive valuation
2/6

As per reports, the ancestral seat of the Pataudis, has a market value of Rs 800 crore, one of the highest for any residential property in the region. It serves as the summer and vacation house for the families of Saif, Soha, and Saba, the Pataudi siblings

3. How Pataudi Palace beats other iconic star houses

How Pataudi Palace beats other iconic star houses
3/6

The Rs 800-crore price tag is the highest for any house owned by an Indian actor. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow Mannat has been estimated to value at Rs 200 crore. Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa, similarly, has a reported value of Rs 120 crore

4. The history of Pataudi Palace

The history of Pataudi Palace
4/6

The palace was built by Saif’s grandfather Nawab Ifthikar Ali Khan Pataudi after his marriage to the Begum of Bhopal. The Nawab felt that their existing family home did not suit the status of his new bride and had sprawling palace was constructed, designed by architect Robert Tor Russell

5. When Saif had to ‘buy back’ Pataudi Palace

When Saif had to ‘buy back’ Pataudi Palace
5/6

After the death of Saif’s father, Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan in 2011, the palace was leased to Neemrana Hotels, and controlled by them. Saif revealed in an interview that he had to earn it back, repaying loans of crores to get his home back

6. Pataudi Palace in Bollywood films, TV shows

Pataudi Palace in Bollywood films, TV shows
6/6

Pataudi Palace is often loaned out to film production crews for shooting. It was most notably seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav and films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Zaara, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop
Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy
Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world
This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...
6 Indian foods that are banned abroad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bharat Bandh: Who called nationwide protest on August 21? All you need to know about shutdown tomorrow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews