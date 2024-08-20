Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

This actor owns a massive palace worth Rs 800 crore in remote Haryana. The house is many times as expensive as iconic bungalows like Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa
When we talk about the most iconic and biggest houses of cine stars, locations like Mannat, Jalsa, Poe Gardens, and Galaxy Apartments come to mind. These places are home to India’s biggest superstars – Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Salman Khan. Yet, one actor trumps them all. And the most unusual thing is that the house isn’t even in Mumbai but in a remote town in Haryana.
1. Indian actor with most expensive home
The luxurious Pataudi Palace, situated in Haryana’s Pataudi, some 80 km from Delhi, is the largest and most expensive home owned by any Indian actor. As the titular Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan currently owns this house
2. Pataudi Palace’s massive valuation
As per reports, the ancestral seat of the Pataudis, has a market value of Rs 800 crore, one of the highest for any residential property in the region. It serves as the summer and vacation house for the families of Saif, Soha, and Saba, the Pataudi siblings
3. How Pataudi Palace beats other iconic star houses
The Rs 800-crore price tag is the highest for any house owned by an Indian actor. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow Mannat has been estimated to value at Rs 200 crore. Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa, similarly, has a reported value of Rs 120 crore
4. The history of Pataudi Palace
The palace was built by Saif’s grandfather Nawab Ifthikar Ali Khan Pataudi after his marriage to the Begum of Bhopal. The Nawab felt that their existing family home did not suit the status of his new bride and had sprawling palace was constructed, designed by architect Robert Tor Russell
5. When Saif had to ‘buy back’ Pataudi Palace
After the death of Saif’s father, Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan in 2011, the palace was leased to Neemrana Hotels, and controlled by them. Saif revealed in an interview that he had to earn it back, repaying loans of crores to get his home back
6. Pataudi Palace in Bollywood films, TV shows
Pataudi Palace is often loaned out to film production crews for shooting. It was most notably seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav and films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Zaara, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal