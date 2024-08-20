Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

When we talk about the most iconic and biggest houses of cine stars, locations like Mannat, Jalsa, Poe Gardens, and Galaxy Apartments come to mind. These places are home to India’s biggest superstars – Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Salman Khan. Yet, one actor trumps them all. And the most unusual thing is that the house isn’t even in Mumbai but in a remote town in Haryana.