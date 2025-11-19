Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set: Effortless style meets comfort; See pics
Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announced; Check details at ahsec.assam.gov.in
Anmol Bishnoi brought back to India: FIRST IMAGE of Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused out as NIA arrests him
Who is ex-IPS Anand Mishra? BJP candidate who won from Buxar in Bihar election 20205, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., was earlier in this party
Good News for Train Passengers: You could now get food from McDonald’s, KFC, Haldiram's at THESE railway stations
Australia: 8 month-pregnant Indian techie, out on walk, killed after BMW crash in Sydney
VIRAL! Hardik Pandya plants kisses on girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, lifts her in his arms in new photos: 'My big...'
Who was Jamal Khashoggi? Why does his widow demand apology from Saudi Arabia crown prince? How is it related to Donald Trump?
BJP makes BIG decision, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to remain Bihar Deputy CMs; Will Nitish Kumar return as CM? Oath ceremony likely to be on...
IND vs SA: Team India rope in THIS ambidextrous spinner to tackle South Africa spin threat ahead of 2nd test in Guwahati, he is from..., age is...
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 19, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
1.Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace is the most expensive Bollywood celebrity home
The opulent Pataudi Palace, located in Haryana’s Pataudi about 80 km from Delhi, stands as the largest and most expensive residence owned by any Indian actor. As the current Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan is its owner.
2.Pataudi Palace is worth Rs 800 crore
According to reports, the Pataudi family’s ancestral estate is valued at around Rs 800 crore, making it one of the most expensive residential properties in India. It serves as a summer retreat and vacation home for the three Pataudi siblings Saif, Soha, and Saba, and their families.
3.How Pataudi Palace beats other iconic Bollywood homes
The Rs 800-crore valuation makes Pataudi Palace the most expensive home owned by any Indian actor. By comparison, Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing mansion Mannat is estimated at around Rs 200 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa is reportedly valued at about Rs 120 crore. The reported net worth of Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment is Rs 80 crore.
4.Pataudi Palace history
The Pataudi Palace was commissioned by Saif's grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi after his marriage to the Begum of Bhopal Sajida Sultan. Believing that their existing residence did not befit his new bride's stature, he had the grand palace built, with architect Robert Tor Russell designing it. The same Russell who also designed Connaught Place in Delhi.
5.How Saif Ali Khan 'bought back' Pataudi Palace
Following the death of Saif’s father and former captain of Indian cricket team Mansoor Ali Khan, in 2011, the property was leased and managed by Neemrana Hotels. In an interview, Saif revealed that he had to buy back the palace, repaying loans worth several crores to reclaim his ancestral home.
6.Pataudi Palace in films and TV shows
Pataudi Palace is frequently rented out to film crews for shoots. It has been prominently featured in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav headlined by Saif himself and in films such as Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's Veer-Zaara and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.