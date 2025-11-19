FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

Saif Ali Khan's ancestral home Pataudi Palace, located in Haryana, is worth Rs 800 crore. It is far more expensive than iconic Bollywood bungalows such as Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa.

Aman Wadhwa | Nov 19, 2025, 02:44 PM IST

1.Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace is the most expensive Bollywood celebrity home

Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace is the most expensive Bollywood celebrity home
1

The opulent Pataudi Palace, located in Haryana’s Pataudi about 80 km from Delhi, stands as the largest and most expensive residence owned by any Indian actor. As the current Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan is its owner.

2.Pataudi Palace is worth Rs 800 crore

Pataudi Palace is worth Rs 800 crore
2

According to reports, the Pataudi family’s ancestral estate is valued at around Rs 800 crore, making it one of the most expensive residential properties in India. It serves as a summer retreat and vacation home for the three Pataudi siblings Saif, Soha, and Saba, and their families.

3.How Pataudi Palace beats other iconic Bollywood homes

How Pataudi Palace beats other iconic Bollywood homes
3

The Rs 800-crore valuation makes Pataudi Palace the most expensive home owned by any Indian actor. By comparison, Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing mansion Mannat is estimated at around Rs 200 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa is reportedly valued at about Rs 120 crore. The reported net worth of Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment is Rs 80 crore.

4.Pataudi Palace history

Pataudi Palace history
4

The Pataudi Palace was commissioned by Saif's grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi after his marriage to the Begum of Bhopal Sajida Sultan. Believing that their existing residence did not befit his new bride's stature, he had the grand palace built, with architect Robert Tor Russell designing it. The same Russell who also designed Connaught Place in Delhi.

TRENDING NOW

5.How Saif Ali Khan 'bought back' Pataudi Palace

How Saif Ali Khan 'bought back' Pataudi Palace
5

Following the death of Saif’s father and former captain of Indian cricket team Mansoor Ali Khan, in 2011, the property was leased and managed by Neemrana Hotels. In an interview, Saif revealed that he had to buy back the palace, repaying loans worth several crores to reclaim his ancestral home.

6.Pataudi Palace in films and TV shows

Pataudi Palace in films and TV shows
6

Pataudi Palace is frequently rented out to film crews for shoots. It has been prominently featured in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav headlined by Saif himself and in films such as Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's Veer-Zaara and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

