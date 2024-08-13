India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

This actress gave blockbusters at 16, won a National Award, and starred in films with top stars before disappearing from films and public life at 18
These days, most actors enter the film industry in their early 20s, sometimes even later. As a result, stardom arrives much later to many. But amid this, there was one who ruled the box office at the tender age of 16. And despite this, she quit the industry at just 18, leaving behind a rich legacy of box office earnings and National Award win
1. India’s youngest box office queen
Zaira Wasim entered Hindi films at the age of 16 with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, grossing Rs 2000 crore worldwide
2. Zaira Wasim’s successive blockbusters
Months after Dangal, Zaira starred as the lead in the coming-of-age drama Secret Superstar, which grossed Rs 900 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing female-led film from India
3. Zaira Wasim’s last film
In 2019, Zaira starred in The Sky Is Pink, alongside Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Rohit Saraf. The emotional drama about a terminally girl was her final film, releasing months before her 19th birthday
4. Zaira Wasim’s awards and critical acclaim
For her performance in Dangal, Zaira won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) for Secret Superstar
5. Zaira Wasim’ retirement
Months before the release of The Sky Is Pink, Zaira announced that she was retiring from acting, saying that her acting career conflicts with her religious beliefs and faith
6. Where is Zaira Wasim now?
Zaira deleted all her pictures from social media and stopped public appearances as well. She currently lives a quiet life in Mumbai away from the world of films