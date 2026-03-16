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Akshay Kumar goes gaga over Dhurandhar, highlights audience's changing preferences: 'I did some social films, now it's time for...'

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India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali Ganguly, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma; has net worth of Rs 250 crore, she is...

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India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali Ganguly, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma; has net worth of Rs 250 crore, she is...

Not Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, or Shweta Tiwari, but India's richest TV star is the 21-year-old Jannat Zubair Rahmani. Reportedly, the actress has a net worth of Rs 250 crore.

Simran Singh | Mar 16, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

1.Meet India's richest TV star- Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Meet India's richest TV star- Jannat Zubair Rahmani
1

When it comes to the richest TV star, it's neither Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, nor Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Smriti Irani, but Jannat Zubair Rahmani was the richest TV actor in India. Sounds surprising, but that's what the reports suggest. 

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2.Jannat Zubair Rahmani's net worth

Jannat Zubair Rahmani's net worth
2

As per the media reports, Jannat Zubair Rahmani's net worth is a whopping Rs 250 crore. Her income sources include acting assignments from TV and movies, brand endorsements, Instagram sponsored posts, YouTube revenue, music videos and collaborations, appearances, investments & assets.

3.Jannat Rahmani's income breakdown, actress took Rs 12 crore for...

Jannat Rahmani's income breakdown, actress took Rs 12 crore for...
3

Jannat's acting fees range between Rs 10 and 20 lakh per episode. As per the reports, for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jannat earned Rs 18 lakh per episode. Jannat also owns a fleet of swanky cars, including Jaguar XJ (Rs 1.2 crore), Audi Q7 (Rs 80–95 lakh), and Ford Endeavour (Rs 30–36 lakh).

4.How Jannat Zubair Rahmani became the richest Indian TV star

How Jannat Zubair Rahmani became the richest Indian TV star
4

Jannat started her career as a child artiste, with a minor role in Dil Mill Gaye. She gained popularity by playing the titular role in Phulwa. Her career further flourished with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap (2014) and Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai (2016). In 2017, Jannat played the role of Pankti Sharma in Tu Aashiqui, and that made her a homegrown name after becoming an adult. 

Jannat also did films such as Aagaah: The Warning (2011), Luv Ka The End (2011), and Hichki (2018). Jannat took a huge leap after participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, becoming one of the highest-paid contestants. She also participated in Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment. 

Jannat is among the most followed Indian TV celebrities on Instagram, with tens of millions of followers. Her strong social media presence further opened up more income avenues for her.

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5.Other TV actors who are defeated by Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Other TV actors who are defeated by Jannat Zubair Rahmani
5

When it comes to comparison, Shweta Tiwari is the second-highest TV actor with a net worth of Rs 81 crore. Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly might be ruling the Indian TV, but here, she's been defeated by a 21-year-old actress. Nia Sharma, another bombshell of Indian TV, is the third-highest-paid TV actress, with a net worth of Rs 70 crore. Last but not least, Hina Khan, who's also been celebrated for being a warrior, has a reported net worth of Rs 52 crore. 

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