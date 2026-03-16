India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali Ganguly, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma; has net worth of Rs 250 crore, she is...

4 . How Jannat Zubair Rahmani became the richest Indian TV star

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Jannat started her career as a child artiste, with a minor role in Dil Mill Gaye. She gained popularity by playing the titular role in Phulwa. Her career further flourished with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap (2014) and Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai (2016). In 2017, Jannat played the role of Pankti Sharma in Tu Aashiqui, and that made her a homegrown name after becoming an adult.

Jannat also did films such as Aagaah: The Warning (2011), Luv Ka The End (2011), and Hichki (2018). Jannat took a huge leap after participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, becoming one of the highest-paid contestants. She also participated in Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment.

Jannat is among the most followed Indian TV celebrities on Instagram, with tens of millions of followers. Her strong social media presence further opened up more income avenues for her.