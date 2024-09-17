India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India's richest child actor is a dollar millionaire at age 17 (or is it 13, as some claim)
A crorepati was considered a very rich person a few decades ago. But inflation has meant that getting to Rs 1 crore net worth is not a jaw-dropping achievement anymore. However, it does beggar belief when you learn that a 17-year-old has a net worth of Rs 8 crore, making them the richest child actor in India
1. India’s richest child actor is…
Riva Arora, an actress and influencer known for her roles in films like Uri and Chhatriwali, is currently the richest child actor in India. The actress, as per multiple reports, has a net worth of $1 million (roughly Rs 8.2 crore), which puts her ahead of all other child actors in India.
2. How Riva Arora became India’s richest child actor
Interestingly, Riva got the top spot last year because Sara Arjun – who has a net worth of Rs 10 crore – turned 18 and is hence no longer a child actor
3. Riva Arora’s Rs 40-lakh Audi
Riva recently bought a swanky luxury Audi car worth Rs 40 lakh. In March last year, Riva shared a carousel post on her Instagram with a number of pictures of her posing with her new car – a black Audi luxury sedan. The car was purchased in celebration of Riva reaching 10 million followers on Instagram
4. Riva Arora’s breakthrough with Uri
Riva made her film debut with the 2019 release Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which she was praised by critics and fans alike. Her scene at the funeral earned lots of acclaim from fans.
5. Riva Arora’s film and OTT journey so far
Riva has since done small parts in films like Bharat, Section 375, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, as well as web series like Bandish Bandits and TVF Tripling. Riva was last seen in a supporting role in the Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Chhatriwali, which released last year
6. The controversy around Riva Arora’s age
Riva’s family maintains that the actress is 17, having been born in 2006. However, many eagle-eyed fans have pointed to her old interviews from just four years ago where Riva seems to be saying she is nine years old. That would put her year of birth at 2010 and make her 14 years old today
7. Riva Arora on her age controversy
In an exclusive chat with DNA earlier, Riva had addressed the controversy and said, “What do I even say to that? I don’t have anything to say to people who are doubting my age or what I am doing. The people who are giving me love are enough for me.”