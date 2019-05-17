'India's Most Wanted' screening: Sonam Kapoor ups fashion game pre-Cannes; Arjun-Malaika, Varun-Natasha spend time

India's Most Wanted screening was hosted last night and apart from the couples Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora as well as Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, it also marked Sonam Kapoor's outing pre-Cannes
Arjun Kapoor is all set to present his promising film India's Most Wanted to the audiences soon enough. The actor hosted a special screening for the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial which received praises ever since the first look of the film was unveiled. The screening was attended by his family members and close friends.
Arjun Kapoor's special guest Malaika Arora too watched the movie and gave her thumbs up on camera. Meanwhile Varun Dhawan also saw the movie along with Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar and most importantly, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. They had quite a moment at the screening since Varun got bombarded by fans as well.
Apart from the couples, India's Most Wanted screening also marked Sonam Kapoor's presence. She, like always, put her best fashion foot forward. The actress is soon going to make her Cannes 2019 appearance, but before that, she got snapped at Arjun's movie's screening.
Here, take a look at all the photos:
1. Sonam Kapoor
Before her Cannes 2019 appearance, Sonam Kapoor had an experimental look at India's Most Wanted screening. She wore a kurti with black pants and covered it with a green coloured overcoat with purple designs on them. The actress accessorized her look with a black polka dot scarf on the neck along with a giant necklace.
2. Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor got a thumbs up from his reported ladylove Malaika Arora. She was all smiles post the film's screening.
3. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were another couple who saw the film as a date. They travelled along with Shashank Khaitan. Even after all this while, Natasha is still amused at Varun's stardom as he got bombarded by fans for a selfie.
4. Khushi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor left the city to shoot for her film, but Khushi Kapoor came forward to support bhaiyya Arjun Kapoor. She looked cute in casuals and black sports shoes.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)