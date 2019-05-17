'India's Most Wanted' screening: Sonam Kapoor ups fashion game pre-Cannes; Arjun-Malaika, Varun-Natasha spend time

India's Most Wanted screening was hosted last night and apart from the couples Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora as well as Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, it also marked Sonam Kapoor's outing pre-Cannes

Arjun Kapoor is all set to present his promising film India's Most Wanted to the audiences soon enough. The actor hosted a special screening for the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial which received praises ever since the first look of the film was unveiled. The screening was attended by his family members and close friends.

Arjun Kapoor's special guest Malaika Arora too watched the movie and gave her thumbs up on camera. Meanwhile Varun Dhawan also saw the movie along with Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar and most importantly, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. They had quite a moment at the screening since Varun got bombarded by fans as well.

Apart from the couples, India's Most Wanted screening also marked Sonam Kapoor's presence. She, like always, put her best fashion foot forward. The actress is soon going to make her Cannes 2019 appearance, but before that, she got snapped at Arjun's movie's screening.

