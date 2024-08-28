India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

Once the biggest box office draw in Bollywood, this star kid lost it all with 25 flops in 18 years, never delivering a solo hit
The common perception among film viewers is that star kids have it easier than the proverbial outsiders in the film industry. It is believed that the children of industry insides get more opportunities than others and hence, have more chances to succeed. However, not all star kids make it big. Some even flounder after getting the perfect launch pad, as was the case with the 80s’ star, who was the hottest thing around, only to lose it all.
1. India’s most unsuccessful star kid
Kumar Gaurav, the son of Rajendra Kumar, holds the dubious record for delivering the most flops as a lead actor among all star kids of India. The actor had 25 flops in a career that just over 30 films
2. Kumar Gaurav’s magnificent Bollywood debut
At the age of 25, he made his maiden screen appearance in Love Story (1981), a big hit. Gaurav became a style icon and heartthrob after just his first film. The success of Love Story flooded him with dozens of films
3. When Kumar Gaurav was the hottest property in India
Till the late-80s, even as films stopped working at the box office, Kumar Gaurav was consistently regarded as a star and a top box office draw, ahead of younger stars like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. In the mid-80s, many regarded him as a better prospect than even Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol
4. Kumar Gaurav’s spate of 25 flops
After Love Story’s success, Kumar Gaurav acted in 10 films over the next four years, all of which bombed at the box office. The 1986 hit Naam, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, stabilised his career, but then the actor gave 13 more flops till his sabbatical in 2000
5. Kumar Gaurav’s final few Bollywood fims
After the mid-90s, the actor gave up on his film career and ventured into business, returning only sporadically. The most memorable of these films was the 2003 sleeper hit Kaante, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, and Mahesh Manjrekar
6. Kumar Gaurav’s business venture
The 2006 release My Daddy Strongest marked Kumar Gaurav’s last on-screen appearance. The actor then moved into the construction business and now runs a construction company. He currently lives in Mumbai with his wife and daughter