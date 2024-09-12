Search icon
Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

This actor has starred in a staggering 180 flops but is still a superstar

The 21st century is a far cry from the last century when many actors worked in over a dozen films each year, some much more. Today’s stars are more picky than their seniors. It is perhaps why one actor was able to give a staggering 180 flops in his career, and yet, still be called a superstar.

1. India’s most unsuccessful star is...

Mithun Chakraborty holds the dubious distinction of having led the most flops as an actor in Indian cinema. The star gave a record 180 have been flops (133 flops and 47 disasters)

2. How Mithun Chakraborty ended up with 180 flops

In a career that has spanned five decades, Mithun has worked in 270 films. Due to this heavy workload, many of his films have flopped. These include dozens of B-grade action flicks the actor did in the 90s

3. Mithun Chakraborty’s 33 consecutive flops

In the early 2000s, there was a phase when Mithun had 33 consecutive flops, a streak that ended in 2007 when he appeared in Guru, which was a box office success

4. Why Mithun Chakraborty is still a star

Mithun was a bankable star in the 80s, having won the National Award for his debut film Mrigayaa. He also gave over 60 hits at the box office, including Disco Dancer, which was the highest-grossing Indian film for a decade

5. Mithun Chakraborty’s legacy

In the 80s, Mithun starred in a number of other hits, both solo and ensemble. All this, plus his dance moves, have elevated him to a superstar in Bollywood. He is regarded as one of the earliest dancing stars of Hindi cinema

6. Other superstars with several flops

Mithun is so far ahead (or behind) other stars in the flop count that it is not even a contest. The next name on the list is Jeetendra with 106 flops, followed by Dharmendra with 99. Among modern stars, Govinda has starred in 75 flops, Sanjay Dutt in 70, and Anil Kapoor in 55

