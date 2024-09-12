Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

The 21st century is a far cry from the last century when many actors worked in over a dozen films each year, some much more. Today’s stars are more picky than their seniors. It is perhaps why one actor was able to give a staggering 180 flops in his career, and yet, still be called a superstar.