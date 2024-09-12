India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

This star kid was a bigger superstar than his father and gave India's highest grossing film twice, all by the age of 25
Star kids are often looked down upon and even derided. The common complaints are that they have it easy because of their parents’ connections in the industry. One common criticism is also that they are less talented, or at least less successful than their parents. However, there is one star kid that negates all these notions through the sheer force of their success and achievements.
1. India’s most successful star kid
Raj Kapoor is easily one of the most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. He may have begun his journey as the son of Prithviraj but by his mid-20s, he was a superstar in his own right and ended his career as a cine icon
2. Raj Kapoor’s rapid rise as a star
Raj Kapoor entered the film industry in the 40s as the son of Prithviraj, one of the leading actors of the era. He turned leading actor at 23 and by the following year, had grown enough to be able to set up his own production company, under which he directed Aag (1948).
3. When Raj Kapoor gave all-time blockbusters at 25
It was in 1949 that Raj Kapoor truly broke through. At the age of 25, he starred in Andaz and Barsaat, both of which broke the record of being the highest-grossing Indian film. From then on, Raj Kapoor did not look back
4. Why Raj Kapoor is bigger than other star kids
With five blockbusters, one superhit, and 11 other hits as a lead actor, Raj Kapoor is head and shoulders above all other star kids. Even though the likes of Salman have more hits, Raj Kapoor eclipses him with his contributions as a director
5. Raj Kapoor as a director and producer
From 1948-85, Raj Kapoor produced 16 films under the RK Films banner, of which 10 were either superhits or blockbusters. His 10 directorials were all critically acclaimed and eight were successful at the box office too
6. Raj Kapoor’s legacy
Raj Kapoor truly established the Kapoor family even though Prithviraj was the original patriarch. His success paved the way for his brothers Shammi and Shashi in Bollywood. Two of his sons were successful actors in their own right, and three of his grandchildren are stars too