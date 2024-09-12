India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

Star kids are often looked down upon and even derided. The common complaints are that they have it easy because of their parents’ connections in the industry. One common criticism is also that they are less talented, or at least less successful than their parents. However, there is one star kid that negates all these notions through the sheer force of their success and achievements.