India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

Actors can inspire a range of emotions in fans, from love and admiration to respect and awe. The biggest stars often brig out a combination of all of these. Some stars intimidate too. But very seldom are popular actors hated openly. One Bollywood star was so despised at his peak that despite his popularity, parents refused to name their kids after him. And what’s more, he was richer and better paid than the top stars but the ‘hatred’ did not die down