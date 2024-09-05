India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

The biggest flop isn't Adipurush or Shaan; it's another film that was so unsuccessful that its director decided to leave the film industry forever.

Many Indian films have held the title of the 'most expensive' at different times. Unfortunately, most of these movies didn't do well at the box office. While some films like Mother India, Sholay, and Devdas were big hits, many others were major flops.

Interestingly, the biggest flop isn't Adipurush or Shaan; it's another film that was so unsuccessful that its director decided to leave the film industry forever.