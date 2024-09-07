Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Before Lata Mangeshkar had demanded that playback singers be given their due, singers were not always rewarded well for their work in films. Even though songs were a huge part of Indian films since the 30s, by the 60s, even top singers were only making a few hundred rupees per recorded song. But then come one man, who had the stature and audacity to charge 100 times as much as the biggest singers of the day. This is the story of how that came to be