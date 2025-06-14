2 . Aamir Khan film became India's first film to call out 'Pakistan and ISI'

2

Aamir Khan recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat. In this episode, he was asked the reason for tweeting about Operation Sindoor late. The host asked Khan if he fears calling out Pakistan in the open. Aamir gave his justification and then revealed that his movie Sarfarosh was the first film to call out Pakistan and its intelligence agency, ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Before Sarfarosh, the censor board didn't allow filmmakers to use Pakistan or ISI in dialogues. Earlier, movies addressed Pakistan as 'padosi mulk'. This clip from the show went viral.