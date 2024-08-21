India's first box office superstar, once bigger than Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, lost fame, had to work as casting agent

Considered by many to be India's first star at the box office, Karan Dewan lost his fame quickly and had to work as a casting agent
The phrase ‘India’s first superstar’ is usually reserved for Rajesh Khanna, the man who elevated the cine stardom to unforeseen levels. Others argue that Dilip Kumar should be the first superstar, give how dominant and beloved he was at his peak in the 50s. But there was a man who predated both these heroes, a Bollywood hero who lays the claim to be called India’s first box office king, but is largely forgotten today
1. India’s first box office superstar
Karan Dewan is one of the first stars of Indian talkies. Having debuted with Puran Bhagat in 1939, he established himself as a bankable star with Rattan in 1944 and then delivered several back-to-back hits
2. Karan Dewan, the original jubilee star
In the 40s, before the advent of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, Karan Dewan was Bollywood’s biggest star. He had as many as 20 films that had silver jubilees (25-week runs), including Zeenat, Duniya, Arzoo, Pardes, and Bahar
3. When Karan Dewan’s career went downhill
By the time Karan Dewan entered his 40s, his career started moving downhill. Younger actors were the biggest stars now. His hits stopped and soon, he was not being given lead roles as well
4. Why Karan Dewan could not switch to character roles
Ashok Kumar, Karan Dewan’ contemporary, also faced this, but he was smart enough to move to character roles. Dewan resisted this for the longest time, losing relevance in the meantime. By the time, he moved to supporting roles in Apna Ghar, Shaheed, and Aamne Saamne in the 60s, he had been forgotten
5. When Karan Dewan had to work as casting agent
By 1966, Karan Dewan had little work coming his way as an actor. That year, the 49-year-old had to work as a casting agent for Maya in order to earn money. This was quite a letdown for the man who was once India’s biggest star
6. Karan Dewan’s death and legacy
Dewan did a few minor roles in films like Seeta Aur Geeta and Daag in the 70s. He died in 1979 at the age of 62. Dewan was the first star to be rated based on the jubilees of his film. This tag of jubilee star was modified and given to Rajendra Kumar in the 60s