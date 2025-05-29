4 . What Kavi Pradeep inspire to write this song

We all know that this song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar, but very few people know who wrote the lyrics of the song. Let us tell you, this song was written by Kavi Pradeep. There is an interesting story behind it, too. Actually, at that time, the Indo-China war was going on, and news of Indian soldiers killed was coming continuously.

After hearing this news, along with the whole country, Kavi Pradeep was also very sad. In the year 1962, when the country was going through war, during that time he was walking on the seashore in Mahim, Mumbai and in his mind he was thinking about the Indian soldiers. After which, he got a few words in mind. To pen them down, he asked someone for a pen and wrote the first lines of the song on a cigarette box.