India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

The biggest box office bomb in Indian cinema history had a massive loss of 99.98%
In a day and age when massive care is taken about the final product of films and strategies are made for promotions, a Bollywood film released incomplete, with zero promotions. So it should not be a surprise that the film with a Rs 45-crore budget found no takers at the ticket window, selling less than one thousand tickets nationally
1. India’s biggest flop film
Ajay Bahl’s crime thriller The Lady Killer stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, the film saw several delays in production and eventually released in November 2023. It earned under Rs 1 lakh at the box office, one of the lowest ever for a mainstream Bollywood film
2. Why The Lady Killer earned less than a lakh
The Lady Killer was released only in a handful of theatres as a token theatrical release. It sold just 293 tickets on day one, grossing Rs 38,000. Its lifetime total was under a lakh, dismal for the film
3. Was The Lady Killer released incomplete?
The makers of The Lady Killer had a contractual obligation for its OTT release. As per media reports, the deadline for the film’s OTT release (for which the digital rights had already been sold) was December-end. This meant that the film needed to be released in theatres in early November for the stipulated 4-6-week theatrical release window. Since the digital rights revenue mattered, producers decided to release the incomplete film
4. The Lady Killer had zero promotions
Naturally, given that the film was releasing incomplete, the stars – Arjun and Bhumi – refused to promote the film. There were no interviews, no junkets, and no publicity material apart from a trailer. The film’s director went on record to express his displeasure with the way the film released
5. The Lady Killer’s OTT release
Funnily enough, the reason the film was released incomplete in theatres – the digital release – never materialised. The bad press the film got in its theatrical run meant that streaming platforms were hesitant to on board it. As a result, The Lady Killer is not on any OTT platform today