India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

Kalanithi Maran, who is the chairman of founder of Sun Group, is the the richest filmmaker in India. As per the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, with a net worth of Rs 33,400 crore, Maran is the 80th richest man in India. Maran makes films under his banner Sun Pictures. He is way more richer than Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. Here's everything you need to know about him.