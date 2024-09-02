India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

Here's everything you need to know about India's richest filmmaker Kalanithi Maran.
Kalanithi Maran, who is the chairman of founder of Sun Group, is the the richest filmmaker in India. As per the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, with a net worth of Rs 33,400 crore, Maran is the 80th richest man in India. Maran makes films under his banner Sun Pictures. He is way more richer than Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. Here's everything you need to know about him.
1. Kalanithi Maran early life and education
Kalanithi Maran was born to late politician Murasoli Maran and Mallika Maran on July 24, 1964 in Chennai. He did his schooling from Don Bosco, Chennai and graduation from Loyola College, Chennai. Maran studied MBA from University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, United States of America.
2. Kalanithi Maran as chairman and founder of Sun Group
Kalanithi started a monthly Tamil magazine named Poomaalai in 1990 before launching Sun TV in 1993. The entertainment channel has now evolved into Sun Group, which is one of the largest media conglomerates in India. Maran operates as chairman of the company based in Chennai.
3. Kalanithi Maran net worth
According to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Kalanithi Maran's net worth is Rs 33,400 crore. He is the 80th richest person in India. Even after seeing a 34% increase in his wealth since last year, his rank has falled down in the list. The businessman was the 75th richest Indian last year.
4. How Kalanithi Maran beat Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan
Kalanithi Maran's net worth is much more than the Bollywood bigwigs. As per the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Shah Rukh Khan's net worth is Rs 7300 crore. Amitabh Bachchan and his family have a combined net worth of Rs 1600 crore. The richest Bollywood filmmaker is Karan Johar with a net worth of Rs 1400 crore.
5. Kalanithi Maran sources of income
Kalanithi Maran's Sun Group owns more than 30 TV channels across India, two daily newspapers, five magazines, a film production house Sun Pictures, an OTT platform called Sun NXT, a DTH satellite service named Sun Direct, and two cricket teams - Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa T20 League.
6. Blockbuster films produced by Sun Pictures
Sun Pictures started producing films in 2010 w. In the last 14 years, the production house has bankrolled some of the biggest blockbusters including Rajinikanth's Enthiran, Petta, and Jailer; Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Sarkar; and Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam and Raayan.