3 . Kalanithi Maran net worth as India's richest filmmaker

As per the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Kalanithi Maran's net worth is whopping Rs 33,400 crore, making him the 80th richest person in India. He produces films under his banner Sun Pictures. The production house has bankrolled some of the biggest blockbusters such as Enthiran, Beast, Petta, Sarkar, and Jailer with superstars Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay.