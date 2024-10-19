4 . Secret Superstar became a blockbuster after releasing in China

4

Secret Superstar was released in China on January 19, 2019. After the super-success of Aamir's previous film Dangal, the makers came up with a revenue-sharing deal. The film opened with a fabulous response in China, and it went on to become the second highest-grossing Indian film overseas after Dangal. In China, it is the fifth highest-grossing foreign film of 2018, and the second highest-grossing non-English foreign film ever after Dangal.

Made in the reported budget of Rs 15 crores, the movie grossed Rs 912 crores worldwide (as per Sacnilk). Secret Superstar became one of the most profitable films of all time, with over 6,000% return on investment (ROI).