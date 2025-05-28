3 . Trimurti became India's most expensive film, had record-breaking opening, but flopped at box office

When Trimurti was finally released in December 1995, its budget had reached Rs 11 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film at that time. The action drama did have a record-breaking opening, becoming the first Indian film to earn above Rs 1 crore net in India on its opening day, but poor reviews and negative word of mouth caused the movie to crash in its first week itself. The Shah Rukh, Anil, Jackie-starrer ultimately ended up earning Rs 8 crore net in India, and proved to be one of the biggest flops in Bollywood.