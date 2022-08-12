Independence Day: Shershaah, Rang De Basanti, Lagaan, patriotic films to watch with your family

1/7

The narrative of PVC Awardee Capt. Vikram Batra, a courageous Indian soldier who rose to popularity and became well-known during the Kargil War in 1999, is told in the movie Shershaah. His unwavering determination and unyielding attitude helped India win the Kargil War in 1999, and they owe a great deal to him for driving Pakistani soldiers off Indian territory.