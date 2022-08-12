Independence Day: Shershaah, Rang De Basanti, Lagaan, patriotic films to watch with your family

Take a look at these parotic films you can watch on this Independence Day.
As India gets closer to celebrating its 75th Independence Day, patriotism is strong. The Indian film industry has produced a sizable number of films depicting the nation's freedom struggle and patriotism during the previous 75 years. Movies about urgent societal issues and border disputes with neighbours after Independence are also produced in India.
1. Shershaah
The narrative of PVC Awardee Capt. Vikram Batra, a courageous Indian soldier who rose to popularity and became well-known during the Kargil War in 1999, is told in the movie Shershaah. His unwavering determination and unyielding attitude helped India win the Kargil War in 1999, and they owe a great deal to him for driving Pakistani soldiers off Indian territory.
2. Lagaan
Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh star in this Ashutosh Gowarikar-directed film, which is set during the colonial British Raj's late Victorian era in India. The film Lagaan features some wonderful tunes and is centred around cricket matches between Indians and Britons.
3. Rang De Basanti
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and Sidharth play Delhi University students in Rang De Basanti, which updates the history of independence warrior Bhagat Singh. R Madhavan and Soha Ali Khan are among the other cast members.
4. Border
Released in 1997, ‘Border’ is set during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971 and showcases the lives of our brave soldiers and their sacrifices for the country. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.
5. Chak De India
The incredible performance of the Indian men's and women's hockey teams in the recently ended Tokyo Olympics games 2020 has heightened the relevancy of Chak De India! more than ever.
6. Swades
Another Shah Rukh Khan classic, critically acclaimed film ‘Swades’ is about an NRI who worked in the US and comes back to his motherland for a short holiday. He then rediscovers his roots and falls in love with his country.
7. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical sports drama based on the life of late Indian athlete Milkha Singh who was a star of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. The movie starred Farhan Akhtar in the titular role and is bound to invoke your patriotic feelings.