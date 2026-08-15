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Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

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Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

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Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

This Independence Day, white takes centre stage as some of entertainment’s most celebrated actresses embrace the timeless hue in their own distinctive styles. These actresses, with their fashion statement, embody the aura of a goddess.

Simran Singh | Aug 15, 2026, 03:00 PM IST

1.Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
1

Kriti Sanon brings a regal touch to the Independence Day edit in an elegant white saree with a richly detailed border. The traditional detailing and classic styling create a sophisticated look that celebrates timeless Indian elegance.

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2.Nikita Dutta

Nikita Dutta
2

Nikita Dutta adds a touch of glamour to the classic white palette with an intricately embellished ethnic ensemble. The detailed embroidery and statement earrings elevate the look, while her styling keeps it elegant and sophisticated.

3.Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur
3

Mrunal Thakur embraces an elegant white ethnic ensemble with intricate detailing and delicate embroidery. Paired with statement earrings and soft, voluminous hair, her look strikes a beautiful balance between traditional charm and contemporary elegance.

4.Girija Oak

Girija Oak
4

Girija Oak opts for a graceful white ensemble with subtle gold detailing. Her statement earrings and soft, elegant styling add a touch of glamour to the classic look, creating a refined fashion moment.

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5.Shriya Pilgaonkar

Shriya Pilgaonkar
5

Shriya Pilgaonkar adds a glamorous touch to the white palette with an intricately detailed ethnic ensemble. The embellishments and statement earrings elevate her look, while the classic colour keeps it elegant and sophisticated.

6.Sai Tamhankar

Sai Tamhankar
6

Sai Tamhankar embraces the timeless elegance of an ivory saree, keeping her look graceful and understated. The classic drape, paired with delicate earrings, creates a sophisticated look that beautifully complements the Independence Day mood.

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