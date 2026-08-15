Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

1 . Akshay Kumar

1

Akshay Kumar is known to be one of the most disciplined actors in Bollywood. Do you know the reason behind it? It's the upbringing and values instilled by his father, Hari Om Bhatia. For the unversed, Hari Om Bhatia served in the Indian Army for a period before transitioning to civilian work. Akki often credited his father's army dicipline that helped him to shape his career and lifestyle.