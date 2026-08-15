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Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

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Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

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Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

From growing up in military households to having parents and siblings who served the country, these stars have a rather interesting connection to the world of the armed forces.

Simran Singh | Aug 15, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

1.Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
1

Akshay Kumar is known to be one of the most disciplined actors in Bollywood. Do you know the reason behind it? It's the upbringing and values instilled by his father, Hari Om Bhatia. For the unversed, Hari Om Bhatia served in the Indian Army for a period before transitioning to civilian work. Akki often credited his father's army dicipline that helped him to shape his career and lifestyle. 

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2.Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
2

Priyanka Chopra Jonas grew up in a military family, with both her parents, Dr Ashok Chopra and Dr Madhu Chopra, serving as doctors in the Indian Army. Her father was also a Lieutenant Colonel. Since her parents were in the Army, Priyanka spent her childhood moving between cities like Delhi, Ambala, Lucknow, Pune, Ladakh and Bareilly, making adapting to new places a big part of her growing-up years.

3.Disha Patani

Disha Patani
3

Disha Patani has a rather special connection to the armed forces through her elder sister Khushboo Patani. Khushboo served in the Indian Army, beginning her career as a Lieutenant and later serving as a Major. Disha has often spoken about looking up to her sister and even revealed that seeing her contribute to the country inspired her when she took up her role in Bharat

4.Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal
4

Yes, the Dhurandhar actor, Arjun Rampal, comes from a military background. His maternal grandfather, Brigadier Gurdayal Singh, designed the first post-independence artillery gun for the Indian Army, which was later utilized during the Kargil War. Even, his father, Amarjeet Rampal, served in the armed forces.

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5.Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur
5

For Nimrat Kaur, her connection to the armed forces is deeply personal. Her father, Major Bhupender Singh, was an Army officer posted in Kashmir when he was kidnapped by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in January 1994 and killed seven days later. He was later posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra, and Nimrat has spoken about how his death changed her life and her family forever.

6.Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh
6

Barkha Singh also comes from a family with a strong Navy connection. Her father is a retired colonel in the Navy, and she grew up in what she describes as a strict military household. The actor has also spoken about how the discipline she grew up with stayed with her even after her family members retired from the forces.

Also read: Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

 

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