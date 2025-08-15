Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Delhi: Humayun's Tomb complex dome collapses, at least 8 feared trapped
Aug 15, 2025
1.Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar
In 2000, Mohanlal starred in and as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Directed by Jabbar Patel, the movie tells the story of B. R. Ambedkar, for his contributions in the liberation of the downtrodden and oppressed classes in India and in shaping the Constitution of India. As per IMDb, this is the highest-rated patriotic film, with 8.8/10
2.Sardar Udham
In 2021, Vicky Kaushal starred in Shoojit Sircar's directorial based on the life of Shaheed Udham Singh, and his revenge assassination of Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Sardar Udham is also a top-rated patriotic film, with a rating of 8.3/10 on IMDb.
3.The Legend of Bhagat Singh
The 2002 National Award-winning biographical drama starring Ajay Devgnas Bhagat Singh may have failed at the box office, but it is still regarded as one of the best patriotic movies produced in Indian cinema. At IMDb, The Legend of Bhagat Singh has a rating of 8.1/10.
4.Rang De Basanti
In 2006, director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti, a coming-of-age drama with Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and Atul Kulkarni, was among the biggest hits of the year. At IMDb, the film has a rating of 8.1/10.
5.Border
The 1997 blockbuster drama starring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff, based on the 1971 Battle of Longewala, is among the highest-rated patriotic dramas. Border has a rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb
6.Lakshya
The 2004 Hrithik Roshan-starrer was a coming-of-age drama set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. The film was a commercial failure, but later earned cult status. On IMDb, the film has a rating of 7.8/10.
