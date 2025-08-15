Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

1 . Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

In 2000, Mohanlal starred in and as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Directed by Jabbar Patel, the movie tells the story of B. R. Ambedkar, for his contributions in the liberation of the downtrodden and oppressed classes in India and in shaping the Constitution of India. As per IMDb, this is the highest-rated patriotic film, with 8.8/10