Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15

7 . Rang De Basanti

7

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Rang De Basanti" stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni and Alice Patten in lead roles. The film is about a British documentary filmmaker who is determined to make a film on Indian freedom fighters. She invites a group of five young men to act in her film. Through the events that happen in their lives and while acting in the documentary, the film draws parallels between them and the freedom fighters they play.