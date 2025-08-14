Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancee Saaniya Chandhok performs puja with Sara Tendulkar, pics go viral
BOLLYWOOD
Shweta Singh | Aug 14, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
1.Shaheed
Shaheed, released in 1965, was based on the life of Bhagat Singh. It depicted the story of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh Azad. The film won the Best Hindi Feature Film award at the 13th National Film Awards.
2.Border
Border is undoubtedly Bollywood's best war film ever. The film is based on real events that took place in the Battle of Longewala fought in Rajasthan during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.
3.Gandhi
Ben Kingsley's 'Gandhi' was based on the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. The film also talked about his journey from South Africa to India and his role in gaining India's independence.
4.Lakshya
A war drama film directed by Farhan Akhtar starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Hrithik plays Lieutenant Karan Shergill, who leads his team to victory over Pakistani soldiers.
5.Chittagong
The film is based on a lesser-known story of 1930s British colonial India (now Bangladesh), in which a group of courageous schoolboys and young women, led by a school teacher, Masterda Surya Sen (Manoj Bajpayee), took on the British Empire. Chittagong: The film revolves around the life of a 14-year-old boy, Jhunku (Delzad Hiwale).
6.Legend of Bhagat Singh
The film depicts Bhagat Singh's passion for the country. Played by Ajay Devgn, Bhagat Singh, along with his friends, decides to become revolutionaries to free their country from the British. There have been many films based on the life of Bhagat Singh, but this is the best of them.
7.Rang De Basanti
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Rang De Basanti" stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni and Alice Patten in lead roles. The film is about a British documentary filmmaker who is determined to make a film on Indian freedom fighters. She invites a group of five young men to act in her film. Through the events that happen in their lives and while acting in the documentary, the film draws parallels between them and the freedom fighters they play.
8.Mangal Pandey
The Rising is based on the life and times of Mangal Pandey, a soldier known for his role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
9.LOC Kargil
LOC Kargil is the story of Indian soldiers who fought in Kargil and how they are remembered by their families. The film is an attempt to dramatise the 1999 Kargil War (Operation Vijay).
10.Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey
"Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey" is a historical film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The film is based on the book "Do and Die" by Manini Chatterjee, which is based on the Chittagong Uprising of 1930. The film is about a teacher, Surya Sen aka Master Da, who is a famous revolutionary leader of the Indian Republican Army Chittagong and has an innate interest in Swaraj and independence.