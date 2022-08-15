Independence Day 2022: From Ek Tha Tiger To Singham Returns, Bollywood blockbusters released on August 15

As we celebrate India's 76th Independence Day on August 15, 2022, we take a look at successful Bollywood films released on August 15.
Today, on the occasion of Independence Day 2022, we decide to list down Bollywood movies that were released on August 15 over the years and became successful at the box office. From Salman Khan's spy thriller Ek Tha Tiger to Ajay Devgn's Singham Returns, here's a look at six such movies. (All images: File photos)
1. Ek Tha Tiger
Released on August 15, 2012, Ek Tha Tiger started the Tiger franchise headed by Salma Khan and Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 releases in cinemas next year on the occasion of Eid. The Kabir Khan directorial grossed more than Rs 330 crore at the box office. It is interesting to note that all three films have been helmed by different directors.
2. Mission Mangal
The 2019 Independence Day release was based on the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition. Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Taapsee Pannu among others starred in this blockbuster earning close to Rs 300 crore at the box office.
3. Satyameva Jayate
Starring Manoj Bajpayee and John Abraham in the lead roles, Satyameva Jayate was released on August 15, 2018, and managed to earn more than Rs 100 crore even after its clash with Akshay Kumar's sports drama Gold. The vigilante action crime film was directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.
4. Gold
Based on independent India's first Hockey Gold at the 1948 Olympics, the sports drama Gold was released on Independence Day in 2018 to critical and commercial acclaim and clashed with Satyameva Jayate. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the Reema Kagti directorial collected around Rs 150 crore at the box office.
5. Singham Returns
Sequel to the 2011 release Singham, Singham Returns hit the screens on Independence Day 2014. The film had Ajay Devgn reprising the role of Bajirao Singham and Rohit Shetty donned the director's hat once again. However, the female lead was played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. It collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office.
6. Bachne Ae Haseeno
Siddharth Anand's directorial Bachna Ae Haseeno was released on August 15, 2008. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, and Minissha Lamba in the leading roles. The romantic drama earned around Rs 60 crore at the box office and was one of the major hits of the year.