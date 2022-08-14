Search icon
Independence Day 2022: From Ae Watan to Ye Jo Des Hai Tera, Bollywood songs defining patriotism

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, these songs will definitely evoke a sense of patriotism within you.

India celebrates 75 years of freedom on August 15 this year and these Bollywood songs will make up the perfect patriotic playlist for you. These songs will fill you with pride and fervour on this special day. (All images: YouTube stills)

1. Ae Watan - Raazi

Ae Watan - Raazi
1/7

This patriotic song is composed by the musical trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, sung by Arijit Singh, and written by Gulzar for Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller 'Raazi' headlined by Alia Bhatt.

2. Ye Jo Des Hai Tera - Swades

Ye Jo Des Hai Tera - Swades
2/7

This emotional track is featured on Shah Rukh Khan. Capturing the true essence of India, it is composed and crooned by A. R. Rahman and penned down by Javed Akhtar.

3. Rang De Basanti title track

Rang De Basanti title track
3/7

This highly energetic track is again composed by A. R. Rahman. Daler Mehndi and K. S. Chithra are the singers of the song written by Prasoon Joshi for the film of the same name.

4. Aisa Des Hai Mera - Veer Zaara

Aisa Des Hai Mera - Veer Zaara
4/7

Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Maan, and Pritha Mazumdar are the singers of the track celebrating the true spirit of the nation. It is written by Javed Akhtar and is based upon Madan Mohan's old composition.

5. Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe - Lakshya

Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe - Lakshya
5/7

This upbeat track is sung by Kunal Ganjawala, Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vijay Prakash, and Hariharan. It is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Javed Akhtar.

6. Mere Desh Ki Dharti - Upkar

Mere Desh Ki Dharti - Upkar
6/7

This retro track is composed by Kalyanji Anandji, voiced by Mahendra Kapoor, and written by Gulshan Bawra for Manoj Kumar's film dedicated to the Indian farmer.

7. Ae Watan Tere Liye - Karma

Ae Watan Tere Liye - Karma
7/7

The duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed this patriotic song written by the legendary artist Anand Bakshi and voiced by Mohammad Aziz and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

